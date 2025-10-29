In response to a looming crisis in America's food-aid safety net, DoorDash today announced the delivery service will provide 1 million free meals through food-bank partners and waive delivery fees on up to 300,000 grocery orders for eligible households using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The move comes as the federal government's shutdown threatens to suspend SNAP benefits for more than 40 million Americans, including children and seniors, starting 1 November. DoorDash's statement framed the company's programme as a stop-gap measure.

'No one should go hungry in America... Doing nothing simply isn't an option.'

How DoorDash's Emergency Food Response Works

Under the scheme, DoorDash will deliver one million meals at no cost to people served by 300+ Project DASH food-bank and pantry partners across all US states during November.

In addition, SNAP recipients who have linked an EBT card to their DoorDash account can shop at participating retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Dollar General, Wegmans, and others. These customers will receive one grocery order in November with $0 delivery and service fees. For food-banks keen to partner in the programme, registration details are available on DoorDash's 'About' page.

What's at Stake: SNAP, the Shutdown and Food Security

SNAP, the largest food-assistance programme in the United States, currently supports around 42 million people, including 21 million children. With federal funds running out and no contingency payment planned, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has indicated that full November benefits cannot be paid unless Congress acts swiftly.

The potential freeze in benefits threatens to create what hunger-relief agencies call the most severe food-security event since the Great Depression. In New York, for example, one major food bank anticipates a shortfall of 56 million meals in November alone.

How Families Can Find Help — and How Readers Can Support

For families already feeling the effects of the looming SNAP freeze, several forms of assistance remain available. SNAP recipients can link their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to their DoorDash accounts to see whether participating grocers in their state are offering free meal deliveries under the Project DASH initiative. Local food banks and pantries may also be coordinating with DoorDash to deliver meals directly to homes, particularly for those unable to travel.

Families unsure where to turn can use online directories such as Feeding America's food bank locator (feedingamerica.org) to find nearby programs by ZIP code. Many local nonprofits have expanded their hours and delivery routes in anticipation of increased demand.

Meanwhile, advocates are urging those in a position to help to take action. Donations to local food banks remain one of the most effective ways to sustain relief efforts, especially as perishable goods like produce and dairy become harder to source. Volunteers are also needed to help manage supply chains and distribution as the crisis deepens.

And with SNAP's future still uncertain, hunger-relief groups stress that civic engagement matters as much as charity. Constituents can contact their congressional representatives to urge full funding for the program. It's a step that, advocates say, could make the difference between temporary hardship and long-term hunger for millions of American families.