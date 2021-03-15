German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund has been forced to openly fend off the wolves that are busy stalking their star striker, Erling Haaland.

It has been no secret that the Norwegian has proven to be a hot commodity and some of Europe's biggest teams are elbowing each other for a chance to secure his signature this summer. However, according to Marca, Dortmund has warned everyone else to keep their "hands off" as they have no intention of letting the player leave so easily.

Haaland has impressed this season, and has done well enough in the international stage to attract the attention of the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. He made waves last week, after breaking the record for the youngest player to score 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said in a recent interview that he thinks it will be easier for Los Blancos to sign Haaland over Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, who has long been a Real Madrid target as well.

In response, Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc said that there will be nothing easy about taking Haaland away from the German side. "If he ever decides to leave us, it would only be for a few teams. But we will try to keep him as long as we can. I haven't seen anyone like him," he said.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's new club president Joan Laporta has reportedly made Haaland one of his primary targets. However, he also wants to keep Lionel Messi and is reportedly planning on signing Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero. If the Aguero deal pushes through and Messi decides to stay, it will be highly unlikely that the financially-stretched team can afford Haaland.

With Real Madrid still eyeing Mbappe, it remains to be seen if anyone can take Haaland off the hands of Borussia Dortmund. It will be an interesting game of musical chairs when the summer transfer window comes around.