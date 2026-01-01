The start of the new year has brought renewed scrutiny to the White House as President Donald Trump signals a significant shift in his administrative routine. Despite maintaining that he remains in peak physical condition, the US President has indicated a desire to scale back his daily obligations by attending fewer meetings in 2026.

This pivot comes amid increasing reports of fatigue during high-level briefings, during which he has been seen dozing off for minutes, sparking rumours about his health. While his administration dismisses these concerns as politically motivated, the proposed changes to his schedule suggest a strategic effort to manage his energy levels.

Trump Wants to Attend Fewer Meetings

In a phone interview, Donald Trump revealed his intention to attend fewer and more selective meetings throughout 2026. The President argued that his time is often consumed by bureaucratic formalities that do not require his direct presence. He intends to focus exclusively on high-stakes negotiations and critical policy decisions that define his administration's legacy.

Trump insisted that this change is not a sign of slowing down but rather a move toward greater executive efficiency. The POTUS wants to use his time 'more efficiently,' clarifying that this decision has nothing to do with his health.

'Let's talk about health again for the 25th time,' Trump told the Wall Street Journal. 'My health is perfect.'

Critics, however, are not convinced. They believed that the reduction in his public schedule is an admission of the physical toll the office is taking on the 79-year-old businessman-turned-politician.

Trump's Unconventional Sleeping Habits

Addressing persistent rumours about his exhaustion, Trump, who admitted he was not a 'big sleeper,' offered rare insight into his sleep habits. According to the head of state, he still texts and calls his aides even at 2 a.m. Several of Trump's advisers and staff members admitted receiving messages from him in the wee hours.

Trump previously claimed he rarely needed more than 4 hours of sleep. His former physician, Dr Ronny Jackson, said the same thing.

'He's just one of those people, I think, that just does not require a lot of sleep,' Ronny said.

CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins shared on the Trading Secrets podcast in October that staff members didn't want to join Trump aboard Air Force One because he 'doesn't sleep.' Trump is reportedly 'always up and talking.'

Concerns Escalate as President Dozes During Cabinet Briefings

The narrative of 'Dozy Don' has gained traction following reports that Trump has nodded off during essential executive sessions. In one notable instance, Trump reportedly drifted into a brief slumber for 20 minutes in the Oval Office while officials discussed urgent national security matters.

However, in another meeting discussing the substantial aid package for US farmers, Trump bolted awake after dozing off and commented on the budget as if he had been listening the whole time.

In the recent interview, Trump explained that he didn't fall asleep during the meetings, he just closed his eyes because 'It's very relaxing to me.'

'Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink,' he added.

The Trump administration has denied various speculations questioning the POTUS' health. They have maintained that he is of 'excellent health' and is capable of managing his administrative job.