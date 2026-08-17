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Dubai Basketball general manager Dejan Kamenjasevic has welcomed the prospect of Nikola Jokic joining the EuroLeague. His comments came after Panathinaikos owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos revealed a serious attempt to bring the three-time NBA MVP to Greece.

Giannakopoulos said he offered to buy out the final year of Jokic's contract with the Denver Nuggets for the 2027-28 season. However, the proposal was rejected by the Nuggets and Jokic's representatives.

The three-time MVP still has two years remaining on his NBA deal, including a player option. He is due to earn more than $121 million (£89.5 million) over that period.

Nikola Jokic will become eligible for a five-year, $359.5 million contract in the summer of 2027, which would be the most lucrative deal in NBA history.#NBAhttps://t.co/5JHGU0AuNK — One Sports (@OneSportsPHL) July 7, 2026

Speaking to Mozzart Sport, Kamenjasevic backed Panathinaikos' ambition.

'What Panathinaikos have done is legitimate to me. God willing, let them sign Jokic next year. God willing. That would be good for the EuroLeague,' he said. 'That is how I look at it. I don't look at it like, 'What are they doing now? What is this?' Great. Great if they do it.'

Dubai Dismisses Its 'Money' Reputation

Kamenjasevic also defended Dubai against criticism over its financial power.

'But don't constantly mention Dubai in a negative context because of money, when money is absolutely not the most important thing,' he added.

Dubai entered the EuroLeague for the first time in 2025-26. Kamenjasevic previously disclosed a €16 million (£13.8 million) budget for players and coaches. That was the competition's 11th-largest figure. The previous season, Dubai had operated with a budget of only €4 million (£3.4 million).

The club's rapid rise has nevertheless fuelled speculation over major signings. Kamenjasevic argued that the reaction would be different if Dubai claimed to have pursued Jokic.

'When a club owner comes out and publicly says that he made Jokic an offer, that's fine. We all applaud and say, 'What a great guy, what a great person,'' he said. 'Imagine if Dubai had done that. Imagine if I came out and said, 'We made Jokic an offer.' How would you look at us? What would happen?'

When asked whether people would assume Dubai had offered Jokic $200 million, he replied: 'Exactly. That's it.'

Westbrook Talks Were Not True

Kamenjasevic was equally emphatic when addressing reports linking Dubai with former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, who had just officially retired.

'First of all, I don't like it because it's a lie. Let me say that immediately. Who can bring Westbrook to Dubai or Hapoel?' he said. 'They linked us with Westbrook. Okay, great. Westbrook, whom I neither know nor know his agent, we never contacted him.'

He suggested Dubai's reputation could encourage players to use the club's name during negotiations.

'Of course, they can also create their own schemes that way because of Dubai, because Dubai is a name which, when you mention it, might improve your contract somewhere else,' Kamenjasevic explained. 'We cannot influence that. I really cannot influence that.'

Kamenjasevic, however, did not rule out a blockbuster signing.

'You know who we bring in or who we want to bring in, and you know what vision we have. I didn't say that in the future we won't bring in an even bigger name,' he concluded.

Dubai's rapid expansion has already challenged traditional assumptions about European basketball. Kamenjasevic now appears determined to ensure its next major move is judged on the club's vision rather than its location or perceived wealth.