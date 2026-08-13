Street League Skateboarding is heading back to Arizona as the SLS Tempe Takeover arrives at Mullett Arena on 29 August 2026. Presented by Stake, the event will bring together some of the world's top skateboarders for a major competition celebrating the history and the future of the sport.

Returning to the state where the first-ever Street League Skateboarding event was held 16 years ago, SLS Tempe promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for spectators and followers of Street League Skateboarding at Stake, where the latest Street League Skateboarding betting odds are already available ahead of the action.

Back Where It All Began

This return to Arizona of SLS is generating various reactions from followers of this sport, with some fans eagerly awaiting the competition while some are strongly criticising the event ahead of the latest SLS News. After the historic event held in Glendale, Arizona, back in 2010 we can only imagine what we will see on 29 August.

In the 2010 competition, Nyjah Huston took first place and a $150,000 prize, thanks to victory in a tight, tense final, becoming the first Street League Skateboarding winner in Arizona at the age of 16 with a score of 94. He was one of the youngest competitors. Behind him was Japanese skater, Yuto Horigome, with a score of 45 and Portuguese skater, Gustavo Ribeiro, was close behind with 42.

Some commentators who attended the first Street League Skateboarding event in Arizona recall meeting the event's host, Rob Dyrdek, among other local Arizona legends, adding to the excitement surrounding SLS Tempe. That historic event brought together some of the biggest stars in skateboarding, including Shane O'Neill, Chris Cole, Paul Rodriguez, Sean Malto, Chaz Ortiz and Torey Pudwill. Another show with these legends will surely be one to remember.

Skateboard Style

Skateboarders typically wear baggy jeans or cargo pants, big, long t-shirts or hoodies with sponsors' name, and skate shoes designed for easier and better board grip. Will it change this year and what are the main clothes sponsors of SLS Tempe athletes?

Some brands like Etnies, Vans and New Balance offer skate shoes that combine performance tech with streetwear appeal. Some skaters prefer vintage looks with retro graphics, dark colours, while others choose neon, more eye-catching fits in order to be more recognisable and maybe liked by the audience.

The whole psychology can sometimes be behind their images in competitions like this one where every result and impression on others is important. Will it start a new trend in skater clothing? Guess we will find out after SLS Tempe.

Social media continues to change skater style, making it accessible and more relatable to all people who appreciate its mix of comfort and authenticity. We can see that Nike SB is the sponsor of many world skaters today, especially the ones on the SLS Tempe list, does that mean we can expect more modern, more sporty outfits at the SLS event by Nike? An even more important question; will viewers see a difference in the clothing of world skaters after 16 years?

Home-State Heroes Ready to Shine

Since we now know which stars from Arizona will compete in this competition, we are all interested to see if they will repeat their past successes on 29 August, when viewers expect a grand performance in the arena.

One of the stars, Dashawn Jordan,started his career after a strong showing in Street League Skateboarding, winning the gold medal in Men's Skateboard Street at the 2021 X Games, multiple other silver and bronze medals in street and best trick selection.

He is not playing when it comes to competition. He is also co-founder of Faces Skate Shop in Tempe and has a music career as a recording artist and producer. How cool is that?

Jagger Eaton won the industry-anointed Tampa Am contest 2014, and his career took off in earnest. Despite not having a pro board out at the time, he secured an X Games gold medal, Simple Session victory, podiums at the Vans Park Series, followed by an unprecedented Tampa Pro win. He took home a silver medal in Street at the Paris Games in 2024, moving up from bronze at the last games.

This year, Jagger won the Tampa Pro and came in second at Street Skateboarding League Los Angeles. This means that he is ready and warmed up for this SLS for sure! Keep in mind, he's only 25 years old.

Global Stars Join the Lineup

Despite the local Arizona talent, SLS Tempe will also feature many international skaters who will make this event more special, and even more interesting to watch and follow on Stake. According to Yahoo Sports, the lineup includes Angelo Caro, Chaz Ortiz, and Chris Cole – some of the most respected names in professional skateboarding competitions in Arizona.

Angelo Caro, a Peruvian skateboarder, is one of the most exciting talents to come out of the Latin American scene.

His outright victory at 2019's Mystic Cup in Prague, put the global scene on notice of a gifted newcomer in their midst. In 2021, he scored second place at the Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia and notched up fifth at the Games in Tokyo, Japan.

In 2022, Angelo became Urban World Series Champion of Spain and his highlight of 2023 was second place at the senior edition of the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. What a legend!

Beloved Chaz Ortiz is coming too. He constantly surprises us with his victories and successes in SLS competitions, as well as in Dew Tour events. In previous SLS seasons, Chaz made it to an incredible 19 finals and won convincingly eight times. His results speak for him; what a player!

His consistency and competitiveness make him one of the best Street Skaters on the professional scene. With these results and scores, he can truly be a serious threat to his competitors.

Last but not least Chris Cole is also coming to SLS Tempe. He won multiple titles, including two X Games gold medals, two Thrasher Skater of the Year awards and overall championship wins at the Dew Tour and Maloof Money Cup. He rocks on skateboarding courses every time he appears.

All Eyes on 29 August

As 29 August approaches, the tension among the fans grows. There are endless possibilities for the progress of the competitors who are by now, already preparing for the big competition.

For skateboarding fans, this SLS competition is much more than just another event and competition. For them, it represents the symbolic return of SLS to Arizona together with the biggest stars of this sport.

Tempe will have all the attention of the skateboarding world for one day, it is up to the participants to live up to the expectations that undoubtedly comes with these events.

Tempe Takeover also shows how much SLS has progressed since the first one. Every detail of the tricks performed in the competition could determine the difference between victory and defeat, ensuring high-intensity action from start to finish.

SLS Tempe Gives Skate Fans More Ways to Experience the Event with Stake

From the atmosphere inside Mullett Arena to the excitement surrounding some of the world's best skateboarders, SLS Tempe is expected to capture the attention of fans around the world. Regardless of who the winner will be, this event in Tempe, after 16 years of anticipation, will certainly leave behind unforgettable moments, victories and highlights of the best skaters in the world.

On 29 August, the history of skateboarding in Arizona will be marked for the second time, make sure not to miss it.

Stay up to date with the latest SLS News and place your bets on Stake, the event's direct presenting sponsor, to make that day even more exciting, don't miss it!