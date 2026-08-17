Draymond Green has fuelled fresh speculation over a potential Nikola Jokic move to the Golden State Warriors after making an intriguing reference to the Denver Nuggets superstar.

Green stopped short of confirming that the Warriors are planning a pursuit, but his comments have added another layer to the growing NBA trade rumours surrounding the three-time MVP.

The timing is particularly notable after Golden State failed to land LeBron James this off-season and opted against making another major blockbuster addition.

Nikola Jokic-Warriors Rumours

Speaking about Golden State's Christmas Day meeting with Denver, Green referred to Jokic arriving in 'Dub Nation' and acknowledged the growing chatter about the centre potentially ending up in San Francisco.

'Got the Joker coming into Dub Nation, San Francisco,' Green said, according to comments cited by The Sporting News. 'There's been a lot of talk about Joker in San Francisco as of late, I've been reading.'

Green also suggested that the discussion could become even louder by Christmas, depending on how both teams are performing.

The Warriors veteran did not say Golden State intends to trade for Jokic, meaning the comments should not be treated as confirmation of a future deal. However, his willingness to address the speculation has inevitably added intrigue to the Nikola Jokic-to-Warriors conversation.

Warriors' Quiet Off-Season Fuels Speculation

Golden State entered the off-season with hopes of adding another elite star to its championship core, but those plans did not materialise. The Warriors were linked with moves for both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, yet neither player joined the franchise.

James ultimately signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, while Golden State brought back Green on a one-year, $27.7 million (£20.4 million) contract. Green had previously opted out of the same deal to give the Warriors flexibility to pursue James before returning on essentially the same terms.

The short-term nature of Green's contract has also kept attention on Golden State's longer-term roster planning. A recent report noted that Curry, Green and Jimmy Butler are all set to have their contracts expire after the 2026-27 season, creating significant financial flexibility for the Warriors.

Steph Curry Remains Central to Warriors' Plans

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Despite the disappointing off-season, Golden State's most important piece does not appear to be going anywhere.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy recently reaffirmed that Stephen Curry wants to finish his career with the franchise. Curry has spent his entire NBA career with Golden State and remains the centrepiece of the team's championship ambitions.

That makes the possibility of pairing Curry with Jokic particularly intriguing. Curry's elite shooting and movement could complement Jokic's playmaking, scoring and rebounding, although there is currently no indication that such a partnership is close to becoming a reality.

Nikola Jokic Remains Tied to Denver

Jokic is still under contract with the Nuggets and remains one of the NBA's premier players. The 31-year-old has won three MVP awards and led Denver to its first NBA championship in 2023.

Any potential Nikola Jokic trade would therefore require an enormous commitment from the acquiring team. For now, the Warriors speculation remains exactly that. Green's comments have raised the temperature around the rumour, but there is no confirmed indication that Golden State has begun a formal pursuit of the Nuggets star.