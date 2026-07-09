LeBron James has once again become the centre of NBA free agency speculation after reports emerged that he has been spending time with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green this week.

The meeting quickly reignited rumours that the NBA's all-time leading scorer could be heading to the Bay Area, but a leading insider has cautioned fans against reading too much into the off-court gathering.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Warriors are not currently among James' most likely destinations unless they can first complete another blockbuster move involving Anthony Davis.

Shams Charania Reveals Details of Meeting

Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Charania revealed that James and Green are 'spending some time here together this week' at an undisclosed location during the NBA off-season.

The pair have developed a close friendship over the years despite never playing on the same NBA team. Their relationship has frequently fuelled speculation about a future partnership, particularly as both players enter another pivotal summer in their careers.

News of the meeting immediately sparked fresh Golden State Warriors rumours across social media, with fans wondering whether Green was attempting to recruit James ahead of the 2026–27 season.

However, Charania indicated the meeting should not be interpreted as evidence that a deal is imminent. Instead, he suggested several other teams remain better positioned to sign James as free agency unfolds.

Anthony Davis as Biggest Obstacle to Warriors Move

While the Warriors have long been linked with James, Charania believes Golden State's hopes largely depend on whether the franchise can also acquire Anthony Davis.

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According to the ESPN insider, the Warriors are unlikely to rank among James' preferred destinations unless Davis also joins the organisation. Such a move would create a star-studded core featuring Stephen Curry, Green, James and Davis.

The report follows earlier claims from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that Golden State wanted assurance from James before aggressively pursuing a trade involving Davis and the Washington Wizards.

Green has already declined his $27.7 million (around £20.7 million) player option for the 2026-27 campaign, a move Charania reported was designed to provide the Warriors with additional financial flexibility. The decision has only intensified speculation that Golden State is preparing for a major roster overhaul.

Despite those efforts, significant obstacles remain before any blockbuster deal could become a reality.

Cavaliers, Heat and 76ers Lead the Race

Although the Warriors continue to attract headlines, Charania identified the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers as the strongest contenders to sign James.

A return to Cleveland would reunite James with the franchise where he has spent the majority of his legendary career, while another stint in Miami would see him join a team featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Philadelphia has also emerged as a serious option. The 76ers can offer James the chance to play alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and recent trade acquisition Jaylen Brown, creating another formidable championship contender.

James has already informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he intends to continue his career elsewhere for the 2026-27 season, making the race for his signature one of the biggest storylines of the NBA off-season.

Warriors Rumours Continue

The reported meeting between James and Green has ensured that Golden State remains firmly in the NBA free agency conversation. Even so, Charania's latest update suggests that the Warriors still face considerable hurdles before becoming realistic favourites.

Until Anthony Davis' situation becomes clearer, the Cavaliers, Heat and 76ers appear to hold the stronger positions in the race for one of basketball's biggest stars.