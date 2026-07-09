A multi-billion-dollar handshake has apparently crumbled into a high-stakes courtroom battle in Texas. The former principal owner of a prominent basketball franchise is taking legal action against his successor, claiming he has been completely locked out of major business expansion plans.

While the team prepares for a major relocation, the sudden legal rift threatens to expose deep dysfunction at the very top of the organisation.

Luka Dončić Trade at the Heart of the Dispute

The Dallas Mavericks are still reeling from a completely preventable crisis triggered nearly 18 months ago when they pulled off the unimaginable trade of Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers. In the latest fallout from that decision, the club's former majority owner, Mark Cuban, has launched a legal battle against his successor, Patrick Dumont.

A legal dispute has erupted over the $3.5 billion (approximately £2.58 billion) sale of the Mavericks more than three years ago, with Cuban dragging Dumont into court. According to legal documents uncovered by Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, Cuban contends that his successor failed to honour specific terms of a verbal agreement.

The agreement allegedly guaranteed Cuban would retain full control over basketball operations, a promise he claims was never fulfilled. Highlighting the blockbuster roster move as evidence, Cuban states in the filing: 'Contrary to their agreement, Cuban did not retain control of basketball operations, as the Luka Dončić trade disappointingly confirmed.'

Verbal Agreement Sparks Court Fight

The stark divide between what both men believed had been agreed during the multi-billion-dollar transaction is laid bare in the local reporting.

Detailing the fractured relationship, Townsend wrote: 'Cuban maintained a 27% stake and has repeatedly said there was a verbal agreement that he would continue to oversee basketball operations. But Dumont disagreed in his first interview as team governor, telling The News that he would have final say, though he would welcome and appreciate Cuban's input.'

'Cuban reiterated his public comments in his petition, several emails and verbal agreements gave him the right to control the Mavericks' basketball operations, while Dumont would oversee the business side, including "the pursuit of an integrated, destination resort casino in Dallas."'

In the Verified Rule 202 petition that was filed today, Mark Cuban says the handshake agreement to sell the Mavericks to the Adelson-Dumont families occurred in Feb. 2023 — 10 months before the sale went through. After that, however . . . pic.twitter.com/XtQ7UX0XVv — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) July 8, 2026

'Instead of honoring his handshake deal, Dumont effectively turned control of the team over to former General Manager Nico Harrison, telling Cuban: "Why would I give you control of a $4 billion (approximately £2.95 billion) asset?" the document said.

The Dončić Deal That Changed Everything

When the franchise subsequently sent Dončić to Los Angeles without consulting Cuban, the announcement stunned the basketball world. The transaction was immediately condemned as one of the worst trades in NBA history, a verdict that has only grown more damning with hindsight.

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The deal centred on Anthony Davis, who made only a handful of appearances for Dallas before being traded to the Washington Wizards. It is precisely the kind of blockbuster move Cuban argues he could have vetoed had he actually retained control of the franchise's basketball operations.

While Cuban certainly had his quirks during his time running the Mavericks, he would likely have stepped in to prevent Dallas from inflicting such self-sabotage 18 months ago.

Mavericks Look Ahead Amid Courtroom Drama

Dallas has since shifted its focus to a full-scale rebuild centred on generational talent Cooper Flagg, who is widely expected to become the NBA's next marquee attraction. The new direction follows a sweeping organisational overhaul, highlighted by the high-profile appointments of Masai Ujiri to lead the front office and Dusty May as head coach.