Dublin's environmental health authorities have closed a Chinese restaurant after serious claims that food served on the premises may have been contaminated with human waste. The move has prompted urgent inspections and heightened public anxiety about food safety standards across the city.

Health Service Executive (HSE) officers, acting under the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), issued a closure order following inspections that identified 'grave and immediate' risks to consumer health. According to an Irish Mirror report, the closure relates to allegations of possible contamination of food with human waste, a matter now under formal review.

Nature of the Allegations

What has elevated this latest closure into an urgent public health story is the specific allegations reported by the Irish Mirror that food prepared at the Chinese restaurant may have contained human waste. While the Mirror article's full text is not accessible through official channels, its publication of the claim triggered responses from local health representatives seeking clarification from the HSE.

Officials have confirmed they are taking these allegations seriously, with multiple lines of inquiry now underway. This includes detailed laboratory analysis of samples recovered from the restaurant's kitchen and storage areas, employee interviews, and examination of records of food handling and waste management practices.

Under food safety legislation, commercial kitchens must maintain strict separation between food preparation and waste disposal areas. Any contamination with biological material, including human waste, constitutes a breach of fundamental hygiene requirements and can provoke immediate enforcement action to protect public health.

Comparable closure orders issued to other Dublin eateries earlier in the year frequently involved exposure to biological contaminants and illnesses associated with rodent faeces and other hazardous materials. In one instance at Namaste Indian Restaurant in Smithfield, inspectors found human faecal matter smeared on the staff sanitary facility walls as part of a broader hygiene breach that led to a closure order for 'serious inappropriate personal hygiene practices'.

But a cookbook or follow a few takeaway chefs on Instagram, they show you how to make your own.

Chinese restaurant closed over food 'likely contaminated with fecal matter'https://t.co/RaxV8Shc4g — •Mairead• 🇬🇧✝️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🐸 🇻🇦 (@RayMairead) January 13, 2026

A Pattern of Serious Hygiene Breaches

Among the closure orders served in recent months were two Chinese-related food businesses: Lusk Chinese Take Away on Station Road, Lusk, County Dublin, and Amerta Chinese Restaurant on Clifton Avenue in Monkstown. In those cases, inspectors cited a range of serious hygiene deficiencies and a lack of adequate pest control measures, which the authority judged posed a significant risk to consumer health.

Closure orders remain in place until inspectors are satisfied that risks have been fully mitigated and compliance with hygiene standards restored. This typically involves a comprehensive review of pest control systems, staff hygiene training, structural facilities, and documented food safety procedures.

Public records from previous enforcement cycles show recurring issues such as rodent droppings on food contact surfaces, inadequate cleaning and disinfection procedures, and poor food storage practices, all of which were documented reasons behind orders served to various food premises across Dublin and other Irish counties.

Regulatory Response and Public Health Measures

The FSAI has reiterated that consumers have a right to safe food and that food business operators are legally responsible for ensuring the food they produce is safe for consumption. Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI, has previously described enforcement orders as measures that arise only when 'a serious risk to consumer health is identified or when ongoing breaches of food legislation pose significant hygiene or operational issues'.

Local public health officials are also reminding other food service establishments to review and reinforce compliance with sanitation standards. Persistent problems documented in closure orders include inadequate pest control, unclean kitchen surfaces, and inadequate staff hygiene training, all of which can create vectors for contamination. The current investigation will examine whether these or other issues contributed to the allegations under review.

Customers who may have eaten at the closed restaurant are being advised to monitor for symptoms of foodborne illness and to seek medical advice if they experience unusual gastrointestinal symptoms in the days following consumption.