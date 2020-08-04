Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's production company will be resuming work next month. The retired professional wrestler and Hollywood actor will be returning to work as he starts filming his forthcoming Netflix movie "Red Notice."

Earlier in March, the COVID-19 outbreak forced Hollywood to shut down. Several major films had to halt their production in the middle of the filming. "Red Notice" which features an ensemble cast including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot was one of the many such films that had to shut down production. Now, as the lockdown is easing out and the authorities have shown a thumbs up to the production houses, Johnson's Seven Bucks Production in collaboration with Netflix will return to work in what they are calling as a "quarantined bubble" by mid-September.

The actor took to his Instagram on Monday and updated his fans about the upcoming action and comedy thriller. In a five-minute-long message, Johnson talks about going back to work after the lockdown amid the pandemic.

In his message, he discusses the "tough decision" of returning to work which can be "tricky." However, they are optimistic to make things fall in place. "There's no blueprint here, we're in the beta phase every step of the way," Johnson said in the clip.

The video message comes with a lengthy caption revealing that the crew and cast will be working in a "quarantined bubble" that was developed with the help of partners at Netflix. Meanwhile, he reveals that his family that includes his mother and his wife's mother are at high risk of contracting the infection. Therefore, this new normal remains essential as they are returning to work. After several discussions with partners, his team, and family, they are resuming shooting.

"Like so many of us here in the US and around the world - getting back can be a tough decision that work requires real consideration and strategic planning around best health practices and safety measures. I'm happy to announce our RED NOTICE production will resume shooting next month in mid-September.

Thank you to our tremendous partners at NETFLIX who've joined us shoulder to shoulder to provide the safest and most aggressive "quarantined bubble" for our production crew as possible. I'm confident in our safety strategy and execution, but we'll also be fluid and amenable to best practice changes on the fly," read part of the caption on his Instagram video.

Rawson Marshall Thurber's "Red Notice" is a movie based in the world of international crime whereby INTERPOL is hard at work to catch the world's most-wanted art thief. While Gadot plays the role of the said thief, Reynold's character is the world's greatest conman and Johnson plays the INTERPOL agent, who is also the world's greatest tracker. The movie was originally scheduled to release on June 12. Due to coronavirus lockdown, the date was moved to Nov. 13.