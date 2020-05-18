Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is elated and excited as his daughter Simone Alexandra has joined the World Wrestling Entertainment, marking the entry of the Johnson family's fourth-generation into the wrestling company.

Simone Alexandra comes from a family of WWE legends, her father Dwayne Johnson being a "Triple Crown" champion, and her late grandfather Rocky Johnson and late great-grandfather "High Chief Peter Maivia" being inducted into the "Hall of Fame."

Johnson, a 10-time world champion at WWE, expressed his happiness for his daughter during a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Friday. The actor also revealed that his 18-year-old daughter has also become the youngest signee in the history of WWE.

"I wanna say congrats to your daughter Simone by the way who is going to be in the WWE," Jimmy Fallon said, to which the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor replied: "She signed her contract with the WWE and you know it blows my mind."

The 48-year-old, who shares Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia, said that it is an honour for him that his daughter wants to follow in his footsteps. "But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important," the father-of-three stated.

Revealing that Simone has been honing her wrestling skills for the past two years, 'The Rock' told Fallon: "She's 18 now, at 16 she was working her ass off quietly under the radar, in the ring getting thrown around, you know all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling."

"But she hung in there, and I'm very very proud of her," said Johnson beaming with pride.

WWE had announced on February 10 that Simone has officially signed with the company and started her training at its Performance Center in Florida. "Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center," said WWE executive vice president Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Simone also released a statement at the time and said that joining WWE "means the world to her" and she is excited to carry on her family's legacy in the wrestling world.

"To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy," said the 18-year-old.

Following in the footsteps of his father who was the first third-generation wrestler for WWE, Simone is working with the company to become its "first fourth-generation Superstar."