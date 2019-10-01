It is a homecoming for Dwayne Johnson on Friday, as "The Rock" will be returning to the WWE for the big relaunch of "SmackDown", which is making its debut on Fox on Friday.

Dwayne Johnson has announced he will be coming "back home" to WWE of which he was a regular part 15 years ago. He has made a few appearances at the platform since 2004. His last appearance was in 2016 when he found himself in an impromptu match with Erick Rowan on WrestleMania 32.

Fox will kick off the company's arrival on the network with a show celebrating the 20th anniversary of "SmackDown." The Rock took to Twitter to make the announcement and said the Tequilla after the SmackDown 20th Anniversary Special will be on him.

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, Iâ€™ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

Thereâ€™s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And thereâ€™s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show ðŸ˜ˆðŸ¥ƒ#IfYaSmellðŸŽ¤ #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

The "Fast and Furious" star had recently announced on "Live with Kelly & Ryan" that he has retired from wrestling for good, even though he loves and misses wrestling. "I miss wrestling. I love wrestling. I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have a wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish," he told the host.

There were rumours previously about Johnson's SmackDown debut. He was the wrestler who coined the phrase Smackdown. However, the major issue of his appearance in the network's show was his schedule.

Other past and present WWE superstars including Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting will also be in attendance at the anniversary celebration on Friday, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Watch the long-awaited premiere of @WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX this Friday at 7:30p ET/6:30p CT. pic.twitter.com/D5Khrlqukp — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 30, 2019

The SmackDown will see WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defending his title against Brock Lesnar. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be competing against Bayley and Sasha Banks. Roman Reigns will be opposite Erick Rowan. Kevin Owens will fight Shane McMahon in a ladder match and the loser will have to leave WWE. Fox will have a blue carpet special at 7:30 pm.

SmackDown airs on October 4, 8 pm on Fox.