Many British travellers are stranded in Israel as several airlines such as easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air have cancelled flights amidst the latest advisory from the Foreign Office.

The war started on Saturday when Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel. In retaliation, the Israelis carried out devastating airstrikes in Gaza. The Israel-Gaza conflict has already killed thousands of people, while bodies of 1,500 Hamas terrorists have been found on Israeli territory, as per various media reports.

People are struggling to secure direct flights from Israel to the UK with many airlines cancelling flights after the Hamas attacks. It is understood that around 50,000 to 60,000 British nationals are in Israel and Gaza and the government is doing everything possible to ensure their safety during this crisis.

If a British traveller is stuck in Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), the Foreign Office has advised them to register with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

"If you are in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including Gaza, you are advised to register your presence with the FCDO. The FCDO continues to advise against travel to parts of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories and to advise against all but essential travel to all other parts, including the Rafah crossing into Egypt," read FCDO's updated advisory.

Airlines that are still functional between the UK and Israel are Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, with both flying one round trip a day to Tel Aviv.

British Airways is offering its customers who booked to travel to Israel an option to change their travel plans without a fee.

Meanwhile, airlines such as Ryanair, easyJet and Wizz Air that have cancelled flights to Israel are currently offering passengers options to rebook for a later date or request a refund. As the UK Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel, if a person still opts to travel to Israel for non-essential reasons it's most likely that their travel insurance will be void, as they are going against the official advice.

easyJet

Low-budget airline easyJet has currently suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 13. It has ensured that customers with flight-only bookings won't be charged if they request a full refund, a voucher for the full value of their flight, or to change their flight dates.

Meanwhile, passengers who have booked an easyJet holiday package, before Oct. 21, will be offered the choice to change their destination with no extra fee, or cancel their holiday and receive the amount back as easyJet holidays credit so they can book a different holiday at a later date.

Ryanair

Ryanair has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 11 and the low-cost carrier has announced that affected passengers will be notified of their options to either change flight or to receive a full refund by email or SMS.