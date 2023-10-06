A tourist left locals in Bali fuming after he was filmed meditating naked at a temple. The Balinese officials have identified the man but have not arrested him yet.

The video of the nude traveller was posted by Bali's community group "Canggu_bali" on Instagram and then it was reported by influencer and Balinese shoe designer Ni Luh Djelantik, who slammed the tourist, terming his actions as "disrespectful" as she called on authorities to act immediately.

"So disrespectful. Meditating nak*d on our temple? ARE YOU OUT OF YOUR F*CKIN MIND? How could you do this, humiliating Balinese and their belief? Immigration Officer please get this person, we've had enough! This is a humiliation to us Balinese people," the influencer wrote on her social media.

"We are still carrying out investigations regarding this incident. The efforts currently being made by the Immigration Office are to contact the foreigner's social media account, but to date there has been no response," Immigration Office head Tedy Riyandi said.

In the video, the foreign tourist can be seen sitting in front of a shrine with his legs crossed as he appears to meditate wearing nothing but a necklace. He appears to have inhaled some smelling salts before continuing with his relaxation.

The latest incident follows a series of reports involving unruly foreigners on the beautiful island of Bali.

Earlier this year, a Russian tourist was deported and banned from re-entering Bali for six months after he posted an image of himself with his trousers down while at the top of a sacred volcano. His picture on Mount Agung has seen him blacklisted from the Indonesian tourist island.

This was followed by a woman getting arrested after photos showing her naked by a sacred tree began to circulate on social media. Last year, a wellness guru and actor from Canada had to make a tearful apology after a video of his naked haka on top of a sacred mountain didn't go down well with the Balinese authorities.

It is understood that in the first eight months of this year, more than 200 people have been deported from Bali. That compares to 188 for the entire of last year.

It was earlier reported that Bali introduced a tourist tax to help preserve the island's environment and culture. From next year, visitors to the paradise island in Indonesia will need to pay 150,000 rupiah on arrival - that's just over $15. This will be apart from the visa fee.