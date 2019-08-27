Sam Chokri has accused Ed Sheeran of stealing the chorus of the song "Shape of You" from his 2015 song "Oh Why." Chokri said that the international superstar had the "habit of appropriating."As a result of the allegations, Ed Sheeran's royalties have been suspended.

Metro.co.uk reported that the fresh documents lodged in High Court stated that Sheeran is denying the accusations that he is "consciously or subconsciously in the habit of appropriating the compositional skill and labour of other songwriters."

The case was brought to the High Court after Sheeran filed a counter-complaint against Sam Chokri after the latter won the ruling from the Performing Rights Society.

In his complaint, Chokri said that he had earlier sent his tracks to Ed Sheeran's circle, in an attempt to work with him. He did not get a callback but instead, he heard some part of his "Oh Why" song in the 2017 mega release titled "Shape of You." That song was the biggest hit of the year 2017 and it earned Sheeran £20 million in revenues. Sheeran however, has denied this claim.

Chokri has also accused Sheeran of using materials of other musicians including TLC, Jasmine Rae and Shaggy. He further said that Sheeran was forced to include Shaggy in the writing credits of Liam Payne's song "Strip That Down." He allegedly co-wrote that song using the melody of Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me." Sheeran also gave credits to Kandi Burress, Tamkea Cottle and Kevin 'She'kspere' Briggs for similarities with TLC's "No Scrubs."

Sheeran has recently launched his new album, "No 6 Collaborations Project," and has accused Chokri of blocking his revenue streams through this case. Ed Sheeran's royalties have been suspended pending a court decision.

Earlier this year, Sheeran faced similar charges for his 2014 song "Thinking Out Loud," which is claimed to be stolen from the 1973 Marvin Gaye hit "Let's Get It On." However, the singer denied ripping anything from the old number. The case has been postponed until 2020.

The fresh claims might aggravate the earlier claims and he might face fresh charges for both cases.