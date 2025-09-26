For many, seeing a royal up close is a rare thrill. However, for some stars, high society is familiar ground. A number of entertainers and public figures have built longstanding friendships with members of the British Royal Family, not through fleeting encounters, but through shared schools, social circles, and even military service.

From Eton classrooms to royal weddings, these connections reveal a lesser-known world of celebrity-royalty ties.

Eddie Redmayne: From Eton to Oscar, With a Prince in Class

Long before winning an Academy Award, Eddie Redmayne was sharing classrooms with royalty. He attended Eton College alongside Prince William, where he recalled the future king often being singled out during sports matches.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Redmayne said, 'I always felt slightly sorry for Will because everyone wanted to tackle the future King of England. He took all the hits.' Their schooldays remain a point of public fascination — not least because of Redmayne's casual use of the Prince's nickname.

Elton John: A Royal Friendship That Shaped Music History

Sir Elton John's friendship with Princess Diana became part of cultural history following her death in 1997. At her funeral, he performed a reworked version of Candle in the Wind, which went on to sell over 33 million copies globally, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Their connection began in 1981 at a party for Prince Andrew, where Elton said they 'immediately clicked' while dancing. He has remained close to Princes William and Harry ever since.

James Blunt: Military Ties and Royal Weddings

Singer James Blunt and Prince Harry bonded while serving as officers in the British Army during the mid-2000s. Their shared military experience laid the foundation for a lasting friendship.

Blunt was invited to Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding and has attended the Invictus Games, which Harry founded. Blunt's wife, Sofia Wellesley, is aristocracy herself — granddaughter of the 8th Duke of Wellington.

Ellie Goulding: Singer, Guest, and Holiday Companion

Ellie Goulding's royal connections began when she performed at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011. Since then, she has attended several royal weddings, including those of Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.

In 2018, she holidayed in Jordan with Princess Beatrice, cementing her position not just as a performer, but a family friend. These connections are rarely publicised but are longstanding.

Judi Dench: Literary Allies and Ice Cream with the Queen

Dame Judi Dench maintains a close friendship with King Charles and Queen Camilla. She has been an outspoken supporter of the Royal Family and has publicly criticised fictional portrayals of them in media.

In 2023, Dench attended the Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace. She and Queen Camilla were previously photographed enjoying ice cream together at Queen Victoria's former holiday home.

Tom Hardy and Prince Harry: A Private Bond

Actor Tom Hardy has referred to Prince Harry as 'a f—ing legend' in an interview with Esquire, but was quick to add that their relationship is 'deeply private'. The two have appeared together at various events, hinting at a longstanding connection.

Hardy also serves as an ambassador for The Prince's Trust, reflecting his wider involvement with royal-led charitable initiatives. His ties extend to King Charles as well.

Cara Delevingne: A Model with Royal Invitations

Model and actress Cara Delevingne has formed friendships with several royals. She is often seen at charity events led by King Charles and maintains a strong friendship with Princess Eugenie.

She attracted headlines when she attended Eugenie's wedding in a full morning suit, turning heads among the royal guest list. Her connection with Prince Harry has also been noted in media reports.

Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra: Meghan's Inner Circle

Tennis champion Serena Williams struck up a friendship with Meghan Markle in 2014, before Meghan's royal life began. Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, were guests at the royal wedding and have supported Harry and Meghan publicly.

Actress Priyanka Chopra also shares a close bond with Meghan, having met her at a women's dinner in 2016. Chopra later attended the Sussex wedding and has spoken about their shared interest in global issues.