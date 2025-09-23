Prince Harry's desire for his children to be educated in Britain has reportedly sparked a quiet disagreement with wife Meghan Markle, who is said to view boarding schools 'barbaric'.

Despite living in California since 2020, the Duke of Sussex has expressed growing concerns about what his son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, may be missing by not growing up in the UK. Sources say Harry believes British schools and family ties would give his children a stronger sense of belonging.

Eton Off the Table for Archie

Prince Harry has ruled out sending his son Archie to Eton College, the elite £52,749-a-year (approximately $64,000) boarding school he once attended. A spokesman for the Duke confirmed that Archie's name had not been submitted to the school, nor were there any plans to do so.

Harry's own experience at Eton was mixed. While he enjoyed sports, he struggled academically and admitted in his memoir Spare that he never felt he fit in. He described feeling isolated, especially when his older brother Prince William reportedly told him to pretend they didn't know each other at school.

Conflict at Home Over School Plans

Meghan Markle's stance on traditional British boarding schools appears to conflict with Harry's. According to a source quoted by the Daily Mail, the couple are still in discussions about what direction to take about their children's educational future.

Meanwhile, King Charles is reportedly pleased by the prospect of his grandchildren being educated in Britain. Harry is said to be advocating for them to attend one of the country's top public schools, though not necessarily his alma mater.

The 'Community' Factor Driving Harry's Decision

During a recent visit to the UK, Harry spoke with singer Joss Stone about her family's move back from the US. He reportedly praised British schools and emphasised the importance of 'community' in a child's upbringing.

Stone revealed that Harry seemed 'genuinely interested' in how her children were adjusting to life in the UK, especially after returning from the US, where she had lived with her American husband. She described his interest as 'warm and down to earth' during their exchange at the WellChild Awards in London on 8 September 2025.

Safety and School Life Under Consideration

A close friend told the Daily Beast that Harry also sees British schools as safer, citing the UK's stricter gun laws compared to the US. Boarding schools like Eton often accommodate international students who fly in and out at the beginning and end of each term, something that could suit the Sussexes' transatlantic lifestyle.

Yet, while safety and structure are among Harry's concerns, Meghan's reservations reflect an existing cultural gap. The American education system, with its day schools and local community-based approach, contrasts sharply with Britain's tradition of seven-day boarding for children as young as eight.

Long-Term Family Ties at Stake

Harry has confided in friends that he feels his children are missing out on the extended family network enjoyed by their cousins in the UK. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis currently attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, which costs £32,000 per year (approximately $38,800).

Harry still maintains strong ties with close friends from his school days, and those relationships appear to shape his view of what his children could gain from a similar experience. A friend told the Daily Mail that Harry believes a British education would offer the 'very best' and that he values the lifelong bonds formed during school.

Uncertainty Over Return to UK

Despite these views, Harry has publicly admitted that returning to the UK with Meghan and their children is unlikely under current circumstances. After losing a legal battle over his police protection in the UK, he said it would be 'impossible' to bring his family back safely.

Speaking to BBC News after the court ruling in May 2025, Harry said: 'I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point.' He added that his children would be missing out on everything he once loved about the country, but the current security situation made their return unrealistic.