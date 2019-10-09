Jesse Pinkman suffered a lot in the hands of his white supremacist captors before he escaped to freedom in the final episode of the Netflix series "Breaking Bad." This is just the tip of the iceberg according to Aaron Paul, who said Jesse receives more abuse in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie."

Paul, who plays Jesse, teased what happens to his character following his escape, at the premiere of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" in London last Monday. He said that Jesse will go through a lot more struggles in the movie.

"I think Jesse's been paying for his actions for some time, being trapped in that Neo Nazi pit of his. He's been abused for some time, and maybe even more in this film," Paul told US Weekly.

The teaser trailer for the follow up movie revealed that Jesse is a wanted man. The cops are after him and they have been relentless in their search. They question those who know him to get his possible whereabouts. The preview hinted that Jesse has been on the run ever since he drove away from his captors in Todd's Camino, leaving Walter White dead after he saved his former partner.

The cast has been very good at keeping secrets about the film and Paul is no exception. The 40-year-old merely teased that the film has a "perfect" ending. In a separate interview, he also expressed his excitement about returning as Jesse Pinkman after the show ended in 2013.

"It's amazing...I love the guy so much and to kinda see what's next for him was incredibly exciting," Paul told E!. He also teased that fans of "Breaking Bad" will not be disappointed about how the movie turns out.

"All I can say is if you're a fan of 'Breaking Bad' and you're a huge fan of [showrunner] Vince Gilligan..you trust him for those six years...then you should trust him with this," Paul added.

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" airs on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 11. The movie follows Jesse Pinkman after his escape and Gilligan may have hinted that Bryan Cranston, who plays Walter White, may be in the film too.