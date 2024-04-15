ELEGOO, a high-tech enterprise focusing on R&D, production, and sales of 3D printers and stem kits, has announced the release of its new Saturn 4 Series – as part of the enterprise's commitment to providing smart and high-precision 3D printers for a variety of users worldwide.

Founded in 2015 by a small and young team from well-known domestic universities such as Jinan University and Central South University, ELEGOO has since sold millions of its products worldwide and sold them to more than 70 countries and regions. Moreover, its desktop-level 3D printers assure users of high printing accuracy, high speed and low cost, and extensive application prospects. By 2023, ELEGOO's sales have exceeded $200 million, with over 600 employees and nearly 25,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area.

Saturn 4 Ultra: Unparalleled features

The ELEGOO Saturn 4 Ultra–the latest of its 3D printer releases–has broad applications. The Saturn 4 Ultra is designed for beginners, enthusiasts and professionals with a brand-new innovative design and advanced functionalities. Its capabilities span a wide range of industries, making it a reliable choice for various projects. It is proven to deliver precision and versatility across every print, and it is great for turning ideas into reality for any application.

Moreover, aside from its 12K Mono LCD feature that offers unmatched detail for the 3D print outputs, the Saturn 4 Ultra also has tilt release technology, making your 3D printing process more efficient through hyper speed.

The Saturn 4 Ultra stands out with two unique features showcasing serious upgrades from previous models. These include AI intelligent detection and alarm, which provides real-time printing status monitoring, and mechanical sensor detection, which prevents damage to the LCD by scanning for foreign objects in the 3D printing space.

The AI intelligent detection feature of the Saturn 4 Ultra offers smart failure detection and real-time printing status monitoring. This allows you always to be informed about the progress of your prints and capture captivating time-lapse videos of your creations coming to life. It also scans for foreign objects in the 3D printing space to prevent damage to the LCD, and notifies you of resin shortage and leveling failure, ensuring a safe and reliable 3D printing experience.

Saturn 4: The practical choice

While the Saturn 4 Ultra offers additional features not found in the Saturn 4 model, such as AI intelligent detection and alarm and mechanical sensor detection, the Saturn 4 model is still a reliable choice for your 3D printing journey. It features a COB & Fresnel Collimating lens for a smoother surface, an advanced cooling system for the perfect print, and full auto leveling for a seamless printing experience.

Its flip-up design assures smoother operation for novice users, while its user-friendly structure unlocks effortless convenience, emphasizing the Saturn 4's reliability. This product is also best for those looking for value for money with its affordable price.

Pre-sale for both the Saturn 4 Ultra and the Saturn 4 are available here. At the same time, you can learn more about how ELEGOO can further enrich your current 3D printing experience by checking out our suite of products via the ELEGOO official website.

