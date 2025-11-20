WWE's CM Punk and his wife, former Women's Champion AJ Lee, have once again found themselves in the middle of an unsettling invasion of privacy. A fan recently allegedly filmed them arriving at a hotel, leading to massive heat across the WWE fanbase. This isn't the first time the couple has called out inappropriate fan behavior, especially as CM Punk has publicly condemned what he describes as stalker-like conduct. Meanwhile, AJ Lee has also faced disturbing harassment, including an AI generated video that crossed a deeply personal boundary. And it's a disturbing trend that is now rampant for many WWE women.

CM Punk and AJ Lee Face Privacy Invasion

According to recent reports, a TikTok user posted footage allegedly showing WWE's CM Punk and AJ Lee walking into a hotel, allegedly being filmed without their consent. Moreover, in the background, voices can be heard commenting on their arrival, and the fan even captured CM Punk later getting food.

And the response from the WWE fan base was immediate and critical. Many pointed out that wrestlers deserve their personal space, especially outside the ring.

"he gave us a dirty ass look"



The outrage was very pointed given CM Punk's own warnings. He had previously addressed the issue in earnest, saying that fans showing up at hotels or airports cross a line. In an Instagram Story, he made it clear:

'You are not a fan, you are a stalker and will be treated as such. Respect the boundaries. Stop harassing people.'

The hotel incident is being seen by many as more than just an overzealous fan moment, it's a violation of personal space and a potential safety risk.

AJ Lee Speaks Out Against Kissing Video

Very soon after the alleged hotel stalking incident, AJ Lee has dealt with a different, but equally disturbing, kind of harassment. Recently, a fan used artificial intelligence to create a video showing a man and AJ Lee kissing. This was not a harmless tribute, it seems as it was a digitally manipulated creation meant to simulate Lee making out with this man, which crossed a boundary and deeply unsettled her.

AJ took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to condemn the video, calling it 'inappropriate' and 'harassment.' She explicitly asked the fan to delete it, making it clear that such behavior was unacceptable.

This is inappropriate and it is harassment. Please delete. — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) November 20, 2025

The reaction to her post was largely supportive and it went viral. Fans rallied around her, demanding respect for her boundaries and privacy.

The Growing Problem of AI Generated Sexual Content

However, beyond the stalking and invasive filming, there is another disturbing issue spreading through the wrestling forums that has become very viral. AI technology has made it easier than ever for people to create sexualized content using images of WWE women, often without their knowledge or consent. These videos and altered clips are being made through simple AI apps that allow users to upload photos of female wrestlers, then type prompts instructing the system to generate sexual scenarios. Some fans use edited pictures of the women and ask the apps to create scenes where they are kissing someone, being intimate, or even fully nude. The process takes only a few minutes, and the results can look disturbingly realistic.

What makes this trend extremely troubling is how accessible these tools have become. People who would never have the technical ability to create manipulated videos before can now do it through apps that require nothing more than a phone and a few uploaded images.

The software identifies the face of the WWE star and blends it into fabricated scenes that the user designs through prompts. It can create a clip where two individuals appear to be kissing, or generate inappropriate poses that were never photographed in real life. Some apps even offer presets specifically meant to produce explicit imagery, removing backgrounds or clothing automatically.

Many WWE women, including AJ Lee, have already found themselves unwilling targets of this technology. The rapid spread of these artificially generated videos is not about admiration and it's something the women of WWE should be protected from.