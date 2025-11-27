Becky Lynch stirred a storm this week after an interview on Bert Kreischer's YouTube show Something's Burning where she appeared with her husband Seth Rollins, in which she recalled a warning given to women entering WWE's main roster.

Lynch said the female talent were told to 'stay away from the boys' because one man in particular allegedly used his influence in harmful ways, as he would pursue women and then, Lynch said, either blacklist them if they slept with him or blacklist them if they refused. She did not name the individual, but her comments have set off a viral online speculation and debate on who the man could be.

What Becky Lynch said and Who Fans are Guessing

On the podcast, Lynch spoke about the culture she found when she was promoted to the main roster around 2014–2015. She told Kreischer that locker-room advice to women was different to that given to men. According to Lynch, older female wrestlers warned newcomers to avoid certain male colleagues because of their reputation for using sex and relationships as a way to control careers.

'I'm not going to name names,' Lynch said, 'but there was a guy on the main roster who it was like, "Be careful. Be careful because... one, he'll try to sleep with you. If he sleeps with you, then he'll blacklist you... and then if he tries to sleep with you and you don't sleep with him, he'll also blacklist you."'

She added that on one occasion he even obtained her phone number, which made her feel unsafe. Predictably the reaction online was immediate and viral as fans and news sites reposted Lynch's remarks and tried to work out who she might have been referring to.

Uh WWE , I’ve just one reaction expressed in many ways…..



https://t.co/4F38irYZ49 pic.twitter.com/9ntApzl4mD — Tanny Wrestling 🔥 (@TannyWrestling) November 26, 2025

Wrestling forums, Twitter threads and several wrestling news sites relayed the soundbite and recorded fans throwing out names which were often high profile. Some of the unverified speculation has named familiar main roster figures who might have been at the top during that period.

Becky Lynch says there was a male talent in WWE who abused his influence, claiming he’d blacklist women whether they turned him down or got involved with him sexually.



Wonder who she was talking about here?



(Something’s Burning)



pic.twitter.com/4PEE8rcK4H — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 26, 2025

From the stuff I've heard about Vince and brock probably brock — cutie patotie (@Fayew169) November 26, 2025

Am I trippin or is she just describing Vince? — Bam Booker (@andrew_rashad) November 27, 2025

I don’t know why but I get the feeling it’s Chris Jericho — Ricky Brooks (@RickyBrooks619) November 26, 2025

Only names that come to mind are Cena, Orton, and Brock seeing as she came up to the main roster in 2015. — Robert (@RobertPorubsky) November 26, 2025

When I think of TALENT that may have had that type of influence during that time I think of (some of yall may not like some of the names I’m about to say and I dont THINK it was them, but it’s possible): Cena, Orton, Undertaker, Lesnar, HHH, Jericho, Roman, HBK, Batista — SportsTalkQue (@SportsTalkQue) November 26, 2025

While other posts have focused on the general pattern of predatory behaviour rather than on any single suspect.

I wonder how many people knew and stayed quiet, a lot of things going behind the scenes but I love that dude that kept munching, minding his business 😹😹😹💔 — flowers NOYA (@CPflowerss) November 27, 2025

Was she getting warned by the guy on the main roster it does sound that way . Only someone in creative could blacklist her . — Kevindfg (@Kevindfg22) November 26, 2025

However, it is important to stress that Lynch did not identify anyone. Media reports have repeated her account and described fans' speculation, but no credible news source has verified an allegation against a named individual in connection with these comments. Some fans even reportedly said that Lynch's account itself might not be accurate.

that’s the company you still work for? why not leave? maybe this explains why the company was shoving her down everyone’s throats a few years ago — Villain (@bachelorofforce) November 26, 2025

Cry me a river Becky 😹 — klexrs (@klexrs) November 26, 2025

I think she's lying because it's done of her business what other people do with their personal life, she should worry about her own life which is doing fine so don't ruin other people lives to lift hers up. — Michelle (@Countryfan1985) November 26, 2025

But while the speculation can swing either way from which male stars were at the top during Lynch's coming up time to whether if Lynch's account is accurate, as of now WWE has not issued any official statement.

Why the Speculation is Dangerous

The speed and scale of social media means a rumour can acquire momentum before the facts are clear. Trial by social media can ruin reputations regardless of whether allegations are ever proven. Moreover, if users name a person as the supposed predator on the basis of hearsay or guesswork, that can have real and lasting consequences for everyone involved and some fans have recognised this fact.

That’s a serious allegation, and it’s understandable people are curious, but there’s really no way to know who she meant without Becky naming the person herself. Speculating about specific wrestlers could easily end up pointing fingers at the wrong people, and that’s not fair to… — Stòry (@Theonlyzaga1) November 27, 2025

The person named may face harassment and career damage even if the allegation is false. The women Lynch was defending also deserve to be heard and protected, but that must be balanced with careful, responsible handling of sensitive claims. Why this is specifically troubling for WWE is because the allegations against former WWE boss Vince McMahon still loom about which caused a huge scandal before, which again still remain allegations and not proven facts. So now WWE's top female star in Lynch bringing up such alleged culture is obviously worrying.