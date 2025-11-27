WWE Rumours: Becky Lynch Hints Shocking Sexual Predator Among 'Main Roster' During Podcast - Fans Speculate Who It Is
Rumours Explode In WWE Community As Becky Lynch Describes Sex Linked Career Threats From Unnamed Wrestler
Becky Lynch stirred a storm this week after an interview on Bert Kreischer's YouTube show Something's Burning where she appeared with her husband Seth Rollins, in which she recalled a warning given to women entering WWE's main roster.
Lynch said the female talent were told to 'stay away from the boys' because one man in particular allegedly used his influence in harmful ways, as he would pursue women and then, Lynch said, either blacklist them if they slept with him or blacklist them if they refused. She did not name the individual, but her comments have set off a viral online speculation and debate on who the man could be.
What Becky Lynch said and Who Fans are Guessing
On the podcast, Lynch spoke about the culture she found when she was promoted to the main roster around 2014–2015. She told Kreischer that locker-room advice to women was different to that given to men. According to Lynch, older female wrestlers warned newcomers to avoid certain male colleagues because of their reputation for using sex and relationships as a way to control careers.
'I'm not going to name names,' Lynch said, 'but there was a guy on the main roster who it was like, "Be careful. Be careful because... one, he'll try to sleep with you. If he sleeps with you, then he'll blacklist you... and then if he tries to sleep with you and you don't sleep with him, he'll also blacklist you."'
She added that on one occasion he even obtained her phone number, which made her feel unsafe. Predictably the reaction online was immediate and viral as fans and news sites reposted Lynch's remarks and tried to work out who she might have been referring to.
Wrestling forums, Twitter threads and several wrestling news sites relayed the soundbite and recorded fans throwing out names which were often high profile. Some of the unverified speculation has named familiar main roster figures who might have been at the top during that period.
While other posts have focused on the general pattern of predatory behaviour rather than on any single suspect.
However, it is important to stress that Lynch did not identify anyone. Media reports have repeated her account and described fans' speculation, but no credible news source has verified an allegation against a named individual in connection with these comments. Some fans even reportedly said that Lynch's account itself might not be accurate.
But while the speculation can swing either way from which male stars were at the top during Lynch's coming up time to whether if Lynch's account is accurate, as of now WWE has not issued any official statement.
Why the Speculation is Dangerous
The speed and scale of social media means a rumour can acquire momentum before the facts are clear. Trial by social media can ruin reputations regardless of whether allegations are ever proven. Moreover, if users name a person as the supposed predator on the basis of hearsay or guesswork, that can have real and lasting consequences for everyone involved and some fans have recognised this fact.
The person named may face harassment and career damage even if the allegation is false. The women Lynch was defending also deserve to be heard and protected, but that must be balanced with careful, responsible handling of sensitive claims. Why this is specifically troubling for WWE is because the allegations against former WWE boss Vince McMahon still loom about which caused a huge scandal before, which again still remain allegations and not proven facts. So now WWE's top female star in Lynch bringing up such alleged culture is obviously worrying.
