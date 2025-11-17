A shocking story has gone viral within the WWE fans which is that TKO, the parent company of WWE, may be quietly grooming The Undertaker to take over from Triple H. And while this sounds like a controversial power coup, the theory is rooted in actual backlash, and it's not just about creative direction, but about the very future of WWE's leadership. Understanding why fans are allegedly let down by Triple H's booking is important to making sense of why The Undertaker's name is even being floated for a top spot.

Why Are Fans Criticising Triple H's WWE Booking?

WWE fans have become more vocal lately about their frustrations with Triple H's creative decisions. One of the most common complaints is that his booking has grown too predictable, repeated and drawn out. According to many fans, storylines take forever to develop, but the payoffs often don't stick the landing. There's also a perception that TKO's corporate influence has affected WWE more than ever, with some fans arguing that Triple H has become overly focused on commercialization. Moreover, advertising and sponsor logos are now ubiquitous at live events, and many feel that WWE's cinematic feel and storytelling have gotten ignored to profit making.

Furthermore, roster management is another bone of contention. Even though WWE has signed many big names and rising stars, some argue the roster has become bloated and that not all the talent is being used well, the prime example being LA Knight. Moreover, critics say that despite so much investment, only a few superstars are being pushed meaningfully, while others languish without logical storylines.

Triple H should honestly be ashamed… LA Knight is one of the most naturally gifted guys on the roster.



The way he moves at his age and size is unreal, yet he’s getting buried instead of being pushed



L A KNIGHT DESERVES BETTER#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HfjPZKYvfw — Cloud Wrestling (@CloudWrestling) November 14, 2025

Triple H is completely incapable of booking anything besides friendship and betrayal. https://t.co/BILS9HC0Rx — Metalhead Wrestling (@MetalheadWrest) November 11, 2025

One thing I absolutely hate under the Triple H regime is the booking of heel wrestlers.



Fumble after Fumble after Fumble...#SNME pic.twitter.com/mIuaqDcGU2 — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) November 1, 2025

Long term storytelling is a double edged sword under Triple H as some fans appreciate his ideas, but others feel he just repeats drawn out arcs without delivering satisfying conclusions. Finally, there's the financial toll, especially the ticket prices, streaming costs, and heavy corporate branding have left many longtime fans feeling alienated and complaining about the immense price increase. So for a product they love, the business decisions sometimes feel against the wrestling soul that built WWE's legacy.

All these criticisms have led to talk reportedly of a possible leadership change. That's where The Undertaker comes into the picture.

The Undertaker Replacing Triple H

According to a recent report, Stevie Richards, a veteran of the industry, speaking on his show dropped a bombshell that TKO might be grooming The Undertaker as Triple H's successor. Richards pointed out that, despite being retired from in ring competition, The Undertaker still holds tremendous value for WWE. He has name recognition, respect, and a unique business mind that could make him a viable leader. Moreover, talent like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are for example, has noted they have 'creative ability,' but questions remain about whether they can collaborate in a way that aligns with TKO's goals.

This could be more than just a contentious theory as The Undertaker has some big credentials. Firstly, The Phenom has a very strong appeal in Saudi Arabia, a region that WWE does a lot of business with. His global drawing power could make him more than just a legacy act as he could be a strategic asset in a corporate sense too.

Secondly is The Undertaker reputation of loyalty and trustworthiness. Over his career in WWE, Mark Calaway (The Undertaker) has built a reputation as someone the company can rely on. Reports suggest that TKO might see him as a steady, respected hand, someone who could step into power without rocking the boat too much.

Furthermore, The Undertaker already has experience in creative roles outside WWE as per reports, he is involved in AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide's creative side. So this gives him a real world resume beyond just being a legendary wrestler and it makes the idea of him taking a top level executive role more credible.

Finally, while Richards didn't claim any big plan is in motion, his comments have led to massive speculation. So if TKO truly is looking for a successor to Triple H, The Undertaker is suddenly being framed as a very serious candidate.