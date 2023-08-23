Twitter owner Elon Musk has reacted to a post on X comparing the Chandrayaan-3 vs. Interstellar budget. As expected, his reaction has sparked a flurry of responses.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk replied to a post comparing the budget of Chandrayaan-3, India's moon mission, with the Hollywood film "Interstellar." The tweet was shared via the official handle of former journalist Cindy Pom's organisation Newsthink.

"Kinda crazy when you realize India's budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75M) is less than the film Interstellar ($165M)," she wrote. Notably, the post comprises a couple of images.

One of the aforesaid images shows a picture of Chandrayaan-3, while the other is from the film "Interstellar." This is also a sign that the bug that was deleting photos and links shared on Twitter has been fixed.

Netizens react to Elon Musk's post about Chandrayaan-3

Good for India 🇮🇳! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2023

The folks at Hindustan Times pointed out that Musk's reaction to the post came one day after it was shared. "Good for India!" the 52-year-old billionaire wrote.

Aside from that, Musk added an emoji showing India's flag. The Tesla CEO's reply had gained over 65,000 views, and more than 2,000 likes at the time of writing. Netizens reacted to Musk's reply, thanking him for the appreciation.

"Finally, people are considering India's worth," an X user wrote. Meanwhile, another X user pointed out that India's space program is underrated. Another commenter joked India might win the race to Mars.

According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2. An earlier report suggests India's second moon mission performed a soft landing on the unexplored South Pole of the moon back in 2019.

The spacecraft Chandrayaan is built with a total budget of $75 million (£59 million). Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar" was made with a total of $165 million (£130 million).

Interstellar vs Chandrayaan-3 budget

Led by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), the Chandrayaan-3 mission aims at landing a spacecraft on the moon. If the mission turns out to be successful, India will become the fourth nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon, following in the footsteps of Russia, the United States, and China.

As Chandrayaan-3 is set to land, schools will be live streaming the soft landing for their students. The live telecast will begin at 5:20 PM IST (12:50 PM in the UK) on August 23. Back in June 2023, India signed on to the Artemis Accords, which is led by NASA, for peaceful human and robotic exploration of the moon.

According to the White House, Chandrayaan-3 data may come in handy for future Artemis human landings too. The three main objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to land safely on the surface, to demonstrate rover operations, and to perform scientific experiments on site, according to ISRO.