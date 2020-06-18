Elon Musk and his musician girlfriend Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, registered their baby's name as X AE A-XII and there is a birth certificate to prove it.

TMZ obtained a copy of the child's birth certificate, which shows his first name listed as X, the middle name as AE A-XII, and the family name as Musk. The couple really went with the aeronautic name despite the fact that the public has expressed confusion and wonder.

Musk and Grimes initially wanted to register their child's name as X AE A-12, but they had to change it to comply with California laws. The regulations require birth names to have the letters in the English alphabet only, without special characters or numbers.

The "Miss Anthropocene" hitmaker made the last minute change at the end of May. She told her social media followers that she got away with using roman numerals for "12" in her son's name.

The name X AE A-XII is certainly quite a mouthful. But Grimes revealed she calls her baby "Little X." Nevertheless, she and Musk have already explained the meaning behind their son's name in the days after he was born on May 4.

The Tesla founder said Grimes was the creative brain behind their son's name. He shared that "X" is just "X" and the middle name is pronounced "Ash." Then, A-12 was his contribution. The "Artangels" singer, on the other hand, had more to explain.

She took to Twitter to respond to the many questions about their son's name and said that "X" stands for the unknown variable and AE is her elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial Intelligence). Meanwhile, A-XII refers to her and Musk's favourite USAF spy aircraft, the SR-71.

â€¢X, the unknown variable âš”ï¸

â€¢Ã†, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

â€¢A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent ðŸ¤



(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(âš”ï¸ðŸ metal rat) — ê§ à¼’ Gâ„œiêª”âƒ•es à¼’ê§‚ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

A Reddit user even got the "Ash" part right and suggested that X AE A-XII stands for X Ash Archangel Musk.

X AE A-XII or Little X is Musk and Grimes' first child together. The Space X founder already has six children from previous relationships.