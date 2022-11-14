Tesla founder Elon Musk, who has been a topic of discussion on social media over the last few weeks, has again hit the headlines after he revealed his vision for the earth's future.

Musk is a frequent Twitter user, regularly mixing inflammatory and controversial statements about current affairs or other public figures with remarks that are both whimsical and business-focused. But this time, he spoke at length about the kind of world he perceives we will be living in the future.

The billionaire Twitter owner addressed business leaders in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit and offered his two cents on alien life, space exploration, and the future. He said that we may be "able to will find alien civilisations or discover civilisations that existed millions of years ago."

"I think that would be incredibly interesting, to go out there and explore the galaxy," he added, per The Independent.

He also offered solutions to tackle traffic in the future and said that "electric vehicles and tunnels are absolutely an answer to the worst possible congestion of any city, because you can go as many layers deep as you like until the congestion is addressed."

He added that he hopes to see a world wherein people will be able to travel at 20 times the speed of sound to different parts of the world. "I think this would really open up the world if you could travel anywhere in the world in less than an hour," he said.

Musk, a space fanatic, admits that he has not come across any evidence that would point to the existence of life elsewhere in the universe.

However, he once claimed that humans are not smart enough to realise aliens are watching us. "If there are super intelligent aliens out there then they probably are observing us. That would seem quite likely, and we are just not smart enough to realise it," he said.

He even claimed that an alien civilisation populating the entire galaxy in 10 million to 20 million years would be "nothing in the grand scheme of things."