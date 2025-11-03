Elon Musk has once again set the internet ablaze after declaring 'I'll never commit suicide' during a conversation about alien life on The Joe Rogan Experience.

The tech billionaire made the striking remark while discussing a newly discovered interstellar object, 3I/ATLAS, which some conspiracy theorists claim could be an alien spacecraft. Musk's comments have fuelled global speculation about the mysterious cosmic visitor and raised eyebrows over his choice of words.

Musk's Alien Chat That Went Viral

Appearing on Joe Rogan's popular podcast, Musk weighed in on scientific reports about 3I/ATLAS, an object first detected in July 2025 and believed to have originated outside the Solar System.

He said: 'Nickel-heavy comets and asteroids aren't uncommon. That doesn't make them spaceships,' dismissing claims that the object was extraterrestrial in origin.

The billionaire added that if aliens had built a nickel-based craft, 'it would be a very sort of heavy spaceship... it would, like, obliterate a continent type of thing, maybe worse.'

But it was his next line that went viral. Musk suddenly said: 'I'm never committing suicide, to be clear. So, on camera... I am never committing suicide ever!'

The comment, delivered half in jest, was a tongue-in-cheek reference to an internet meme that took off after Jeffrey Epstein's controversial death. The meme, often used by celebrities or whistle-blowers, suggests that if a person investigating powerful interests dies by suicide, the public should question it.

By invoking the phrase, Musk appeared to be pre-empting conspiracy theories that he might be silenced if he ever uncovered real proof of alien life. He even promised Rogan that if such evidence existed, 'you have my word, I'll come on your show and reveal it live.'

What Scientists Actually Think

Despite Musk's entertaining detour into meme culture, experts remain sceptical that 3I/ATLAS is anything other than a natural interstellar object.

Astronomers from NASA and the European Space Agency say its chemical makeup, rich in nickel, cyanide and water ice, is consistent with comets, though in slightly unusual proportions.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who famously argued that the earlier object 1I/ʻOumuamua could be artificial, said 3I/ATLAS deserves close study, but most scientists urge caution. 'Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence,' Loeb has repeatedly said.

What Exactly Is 3I/ATLAS?

Discovered by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) telescope in Chile, 3I/ATLAS is only the third known interstellar object ever recorded, after ʻOumuamua and 2I/Borisov.

It is currently travelling on a hyperbolic trajectory, meaning it entered our Solar System from deep space and will soon leave it again. NASA confirms that it poses no threat to Earth.

Online Buzz and Public Reactions

Within hours of the podcast airing, searches for 'Elon Musk suicide quote', '3I/ATLAS', and 'alien nickel comet' surged across social media.

Fans and sceptics alike flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit with speculation, memes and mock warnings. Some praised Musk for his humour, while others accused him of trivialising mental health issues.

One user wrote: 'When Elon Musk says "I'll never commit suicide", that's when you know the alien episode has gone too far.'

The Bigger Picture

For all the noise, Musk's comment was not a cry for help but rather a theatrical disclaimer, a way of saying, 'If something happens to me, it won't be suicide,' in the context of discussing controversial topics.

It is a familiar move for Musk, whose public persona thrives on provocation, mystery and meme culture.

Still, as 3I/ATLAS continues its journey through the Solar System, scientists, not podcasters, are the ones tasked with uncovering its real secrets.

For now, Musk's mix of science talk and self-aware humour has once again guaranteed him what he loves most: the world's undivided attention.