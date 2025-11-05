Elon Musk has once again sent the internet into meltdown, this time by accusing New York City's voting system of being a 'scam'. The world's richest man ignited a social media firestorm after telling his 228 million followers that the city's ballots were misleading and that no identification was required to vote.

Within minutes, the Tesla and SpaceX mogul's post exploded across X, triggering ridicule, fact-checks and outrage. Election officials and experts rushed to correct the billionaire, insisting his claims were 'categorically false'.

Musk's 'Scam' Claim Sparks Chaos Online

On Tuesday, Musk shared what he said was an image of a New York City ballot and declared the process 'fraudulent'. He claimed there were three major 'issues': that voters did not need ID, that certain mayoral candidates appeared twice, and that former governor Andrew Cuomo's name was placed awkwardly in the lower-right corner of the page.

'I absolutely agree,' Musk wrote, endorsing another post accusing the city of running a corrupt system.

His words spread like wildfire, racking up tens of thousands of likes and retweets. But the reaction was anything but supportive. 'Elon is truly the dumbest billionaire ever,' one viral reply read. Another wrote, 'How stupid do you need to be to think someone would walk in planning to vote for Cuomo, but switch to Mamdani because of where his name was printed?'

Experts and Journalists Step In

Election experts and journalists swiftly debunked Musk's claims, explaining that the ballot he shared was entirely standard and governed by state election law.

'This isn't corruption, it's just how the law works,' one election attorney told reporters. 'If Mr Musk took five minutes to Google it, he'd know that.'

Fact-checkers also clarified that New York does not require voter IDs — a long-standing policy. 'No ID is required, but votes are marked against voter rolls, the way it has always been done. This is not cheating,' one post explained.

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo even weighed in, defending the system. 'This is not true,' he wrote on X. 'My brother is on a third-party line... this is how the ballot always is. The election doesn't have to be rigged if it doesn't come out the way you want.'

Officials also noted that Cuomo's placement on the ballot followed procedure. The order of parties is based on their performance in the last gubernatorial race. Cuomo's self-created party, with no prior standing, was simply listed last by default.

Musk Doubles Down

Despite the flood of corrections, Musk refused to back down. He continued posting throughout the day, accusing the media of 'covering up the truth' and insisting the election was 'rigged'.

New York's Board of Elections released a statement reiterating that the process was secure and transparent. 'We take the integrity of our elections seriously,' the agency said. 'The claims circulating online are categorically false.'

A Familiar Pattern

Musk's latest outburst fits a pattern of political provocations that have made him one of the most polarising figures on social media. In recent months, he has waded into debates about elections, immigration and crime, often spreading unverified claims that prompt fact-checking alerts.

His latest post came just days after New York elected its first Muslim and South Asian mayor, Zohran Mamdani, a progressive candidate whose victory has divided opinion. Many users suggested Musk's remarks were a thinly veiled attack on the new administration.

'He's clearly rattled,' one commenter wrote. 'Every time democracy produces someone he doesn't like, it's suddenly a scam.'

Internet Mocks Musk

By nightfall, Musk's name was trending worldwide — for all the wrong reasons. Memes flooded X, showing mock ballots with Musk's face and the caption: 'Certified Genius'.

'He's like that one guy in class who argues with the teacher but hasn't read the book,' one user quipped.

For the billionaire who thrives on controversy, the backlash may be nothing new. But for New York officials, it was another exhausting reminder that in Elon Musk's world, even democracy itself can become a viral spectacle.