The 2025 Emmy Awards weren't just about the golden statues, they were a fashion extravaganza. From sleek tuxedos to sweeping gowns, winners brought glamour, personality, and a little drama to the red carpet. The best part? You don't need a six-figure budget to steal their style. Here's how to recreate Emmy-worthy looks that feel like the real deal, without emptying your wallet.

According to Statista, the global formalwear market is set to surpass £93 billion ($115 billion) by 2026, yet most UK shoppers spend under £250 a year on special-occasion outfits. That's where clever high-street finds and online treasures come in, bringing red carpet vibes straight into your wardrobe.

Seth Rogen's Take on the Classic Tux – Comedy's Leading Man

Seth Rogen, crowned Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for The Studio, impressed everyone in a burgundy velvet double-breasted tux, proving that comedic actors can dominate the red carpet too.

Get the look:

A classic tux like this works for weddings, galas, or just showing off at a fancy dinner.

Jean Smart's Elegant Evening Ensemble

Jean Smart, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, stunned in a chic black gown that balanced sophistication and personality, showcasing her refined red carpet style.

Budget-friendly alternatives:

Hannah Einbinder's Silver Screen Glamour

Rising star Hannah Einbinder, winner of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, commanded attention in a silver floor-length gown with gentle draping. Sharp, confident, and effortlessly chic, it proves that metallics are perfect for making a statement.

Shop similar:

Jeff Hiller's Playful Pink Suit

Jeff Hiller, awarded Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Somebody Somewhere), turned heads in a bold pink suit. The vibrant colour made a confident statement while keeping the look tailored and elegant.

Affordable options:

Pair with simple black shoes and a crisp shirt to balance the colour for formal events.

Stephen Graham's Black-Tie Edge

Stephen Graham, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Adolescence), brought a modern twist to classic tailoring with a black suit and black shirt, leaving the top two buttons undone. Accessories included beaded bracelets and a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, adding subtle flair.

Affordable picks:

Cristin Milioti's Bold Red Statement

Cristin Milioti, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for The Penguin, stole the spotlight in a scarlet gown with cape details. Red screams confidence, just ask University of Rochester research, which shows it makes wearers appear more assertive.

Budget-friendly alternatives:

Owen Cooper's Timeless Black Suit

Owen Cooper, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (Adolescence), wore a classic black suit with a crisp white shirt. The clean, tailored look proved that simplicity and fit can make a bold red carpet statement.

Try this:

Erin Doherty's Sculptural Black Elegance

Erin Doherty, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (Adolescence), made a powerful statement on the Emmys red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton black gown. The bell-shaped, 3D-embellished design turned heads and showcased her dramatic elegance (redcarpet-fashionawards.com).

Budget-friendly alternatives:

Your Red Carpet Moment

The 2025 Emmys proved that glamour is about confidence, personality, and detail. Whether it's Seth Rogen's classic tuxedo, Jeff Hiller's playful pink suit, or Cristin Milioti's dramatic red cape, these looks can now live in your wardrobe. With clever shopping, you can channel Hollywood style, without the Hollywood price tag.