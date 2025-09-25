As we say goodbye to summer, it's time to move our wardrobes into the new season. This year's LFW SS26 didn't just showcase spring looks—it set the tone for what's about to dominate UK style in the months ahead. From an indie sleaze revival to a neon resurgence, here are the trends shaping Fall 2025.

On both the catwalk and the streets of London, fringe reigned supreme. Whether dangling from a bag or swaying on a dress, this boho-chic staple has become an essential addition to indie-inspired wardrobes. Its comeback is closely tied to the indie sleaze revival, a style famously associated with Kate Moss and Alexa Chung.

With Glastonbury Festival 2025 cementing the aesthetic's return, it's no surprise that fringe took new heights this season. At LFW SS26, designers leaned heavily into music festival references, with fringe, crochet, and woven fabrics adding both texture and movement to the collections.

Make Way for Peacoats

Not just any peacoats, but ones that channel the twee fad of the 2010s, itself a throwback to 1960s mod style. The mod revival has been hard to miss this year: hairstyles with retro edges, oversized sunglasses, and Fred Perry's newfound momentum. As the weather cools, the peacoat becomes the perfect way to nod to this heritage while keeping things practical.

This trend also has a pop-cultural twist. An online meme featuring Lily-Rose Depp—criticized for wearing her coat 'buttoned to the TOP'—has circulated in fashion circles, cementing the peacoat's hybrid appeal. The coat she wore, a blend of a peacoat and trench, embodies how modern tailoring is evolving into meme-worthy style moments.

Pops of Neon

Neon is back—and louder than ever. While the broader style landscape is edging toward gritty indie aesthetics, the return of neon makes perfect sense. This season, pops of acid green, pink, and orange lit up muted wardrobes, offering a rebellious flash of brightness.

The palette ties back to early 2010s indie fashion, adding depth to today's indie sleaze 2.0. Beyond its nostalgic roots, neon also carries a symbolic charge: it's a bold refusal of conservatism, a sartorial protest from youth culture dissatisfied with the status quo.

The More the Merrier: Maximalism

Minimalism had its moment. The 'clean girl' aesthetic, with its understated beauty and streamlined outfits, defined the early 2020s. But LFW SS26 made it clear: maximalism is back.

Runways burst with mismatched patterns, layered textures, chunky jewelry, and unapologetic splashes of color. It's more than a style—it's a statement. Rooted in the anti-establishment energy of designers like Vivienne Westwood, maximalism once again signals a rejection of conformity and a hunger for louder self-expression.

For Fall 2025, style will strike a balance between playfulness and grit. At the forefront of fashion is a mix of fun textures and rebellious edge, echoing the season's growing anti-establishment spirit. This is fashion that doesn't just follow rules—it breaks them, making self-expression the ultimate trend.