Anna Wintour once remarked, 'If you don't have a cutting edge to fashion, you don't have fashion.' This year's SS26 London Fashion Week seemed determined to embody that ethos, marking a substantial departure from previous seasons. In a world where fashion serves as both an economic force and a lens through which cultural identity is expressed, such a shift could redefine the narratives of modern expression and societal values.

Much of this change stems from the appointment of Laura Weir as the new head of the British Fashion Council in 2025. Weir has pledged to make the event a more open and accessible platform for emerging designers—a promise underscored by the 18% increase in participants, both physically and digitally, compared to Spring 2025. This influx of fresh talent has positioned London Fashion Week as a driving force in shaping contemporary trends and setting the tone for global fashion development. The question that remains, however, is whether these changes represent genuine progress or merely surface-level reform.

Breaking Barriers for New Talent

Decreasing barriers for emerging talent has the potential to transform the UK fashion scene. London Fashion Week has long been tied to tradition, anchored by British heritage houses such as Burberry, Erdem, Roksanda, and Emilia Wickstead. While these brands provide continuity, they also reinforce the perception that British fashion is dated and overly nostalgic, associated with trench coats, tartan, and aristocratic tailoring. This has left some critics sceptical of whether London Fashion Week can truly flourish in a modern landscape. Yet, by spotlighting emerging designers, including students from London's prestigious Central Saint Martins, LFW signals a willingness to inject fresh energy into its historic framework.

Social media engagement for LFW has reportedly surged by 28% since these emerging designers started being prominently featured, and early buyer orders for collections from debuting designers have seen a 15% increase compared to last year, indicating that these changes are beginning to break the 'dated' stereotype in measurable ways.

Fresh Voices on the Runway

Many of these new voices brought a distinctly contemporary outlook to the runway. Talia Byre, making her LFW debut, showcased a sustainable approach to textile production that demonstrated fashion can be both ethical and creative. Jawara Alleyne challenged British fashion norms by incorporating Caribbean-inspired design in his collection, broadening the cultural narrative of UK fashion. Meanwhile, Hengdi Wang, also debuting this season, introduced futuristic designs informed by Eastern philosophy, fusing technical innovation with cultural garments. Together, these form-breaking designers represent just a snapshot of the innovation on display at SS26—a sign that the future of UK fashion may lie not in tradition.

Still, concerns remain about the authenticity of LFW's push toward inclusivity. Reports suggest that representation figures are, in fact, regressing. In SS26, just 0.8% of looks featured plus-size models and 4.3% mid-size, while out of nearly 60 shows, only two were led by Black women designers. Such statistics raise uncomfortable questions: is LFW's approach to inclusivity meaningful, or is it veering into tokenism?

Inclusivity on Trial

These doubts were echoed during an industry panel titled 'Recalibrating Fashion's Inclusivity Lens: With Purpose and Action'. Amid the glamour of Fashion Week's runways and afterparties, the discussion—hosted by plus-size model James Corbin and casting director MC Barnes—laid bare the structural inequities beneath the surface.

Designer Maximilian Raynor described how designing beyond sample sizes had been central to his success, yet acknowledged the financial burden that discourages many emerging brands from doing the same. Consultant Sara Brown emphasized that her work often involved educating resistant fashion houses, while psychologist Dr. Soljana Cili warned of fashion's regression to ultra-thin ideals, fueled by Ozempic culture and TikTok trends. Corbin himself revealed that he had been dropped from a Fashion Week show simply because no garment fit him—an experience that, for him, epitomized tokenism. Their collective message was clear: unless London Fashion Week rethinks its structures, its claims of inclusivity will remain superficial, celebrating diversity on paper while continuing to exclude it in practice.

Investment Over Inclusion?

Ultimately, London Fashion Week's commitment to inclusivity appears murky. Its commitment to investment, however, is undeniable: The International Guest Programme has had its investment doubled to attract more global press, buyers, and cultural commentators. Previous seasons have shown that every £1 invested in the Guest Programme can generate returns of £295 in sales, demonstrating its economic impact. Yet this raises an uncomfortable question: Is inclusivity being leveraged rather than genuinely promoted?

Inclusivity, when embraced authentically, can serve as a powerful long-term value driver. By fostering genuine diversity, London Fashion Week can broaden consumer loyalty, enhance brand reputation, and increase consumer trust, which may also translate into higher revenue streams. In this light, inclusivity risks becoming not a principle, but a crutch for economic gain. While London Fashion Week's strides toward breaking class barriers have been impressive, meaningful progress in inclusivity is still essential if the event is to be recognized as a truly transformative and genuine cultural venture.