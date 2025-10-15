The world's most recognisable lingerie runway event is returning. After its high-profile comeback in 2024, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will take centre stage in New York City on 15 October 2025, promising a night of glamour, music, and the brand's signature Angel wings. This year's edition will blend established icons with rising stars, marking another milestone in the brand's modern revival.

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be held at the brand's flagship store on 640 Fifth Avenue, New York City. Scheduled to begin at 7:00pm ET, the event will once again merge high fashion with entertainment, continuing the legacy that began in the 1990s.

How to Watch the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

As with last year, the show will stream live through Prime Video and Amazon Live, making it accessible to audiences worldwide. Viewers can find the event under the Prime Video Home and Live TV tabs, ensuring a seamless viewing experience. For those who prefer social platforms, the show will also air simultaneously on Victoria's Secret's Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok channels at 7:00pm ET.

Returning Icons on the Runway

Several familiar faces are making their grand return to the runway this year. The list includes Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, and Taylor Hill — all of whom have previously worn the brand's famed Angel wings. Alongside them are Ashley Graham, Joan Smalls, Stella Maxwell, Barbara Palvin, Anok Yai, Doutzen Kroes, Lily Aldridge, Paloma Elsesser, and Alex Consani, blending legacy and diversity in one of the show's strongest lineups to date.

The Newcomers To Watch

The 2025 roster also introduces a new generation of models who bring their own influence and appeal to the runway. Among them are Angel Reese, Barbie Ferreira, Daiane Sodre, Iris Law, Precious Lee, Quenlin Blackwell, and Yumi Nu. Their inclusion signals Victoria's Secret's continued effort to broaden representation and appeal to a wider audience, both within fashion and pop culture.

Who Will Be Performing This Year

The 2025 show maintains its all-female musical lineup, following last year's successful formula. Headlining the performances are Missy Elliott, Karol G, Madison Beer, and K-pop supergroup TWICE. Their appearances reflect the show's evolving mix of global talent and contemporary entertainment, uniting fashion and music in a single production.

The Return of the Angels

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show marks another major step in the brand's post-hiatus reinvention. After a six-year absence, its 2024 revival attracted global attention for balancing nostalgia with inclusivity. With 2025's expanded cast and global broadcast, the brand continues its strategy of reintroducing the Angels while embracing new cultural voices.

Victoria's Secret's decision to bring back both its original supermodels and a new class of talent is an indicator of its ongoing evolution.

From Adriana Lima's legendary runway presence to Angel Reese's crossover from sport to fashion, the event highlights how the show has adapted to reflect changing trends. With performances by four globally recognised female acts and a diverse model lineup, the 2025 edition aims to reaffirm its place as one of fashion's most-watched events.