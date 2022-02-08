Another major international tournament, another stage upon which England will inspire and entertain and raise hope that this may be 'the one'—only to ultimately fall flat when it counts.

Or at least that's what the last two generations of Three Lions supporter have grown to expect in the 56 years since their sole World Cup title in 1966, striving to reach those heights again ever since.

As was the case before England finished fourth in Russia four years ago, Gareth Southgate's side have enjoyed a very encouraging qualification campaign and went unbeaten booking their place in Qatar.

In fact, the 26 points that saw them finish atop Group I was identical to their haul leading up to the 2018 World Cup, winning eight games and drawing twice along the way.

Granted, the opposition could be considered less difficult this time around, but England's return of 39 goals scored far outweighs the 18 they managed qualifying for Russia, conceding just three in both qualifying runs.

Captain Harry Kane was responsible for almost half that sum single-handedly and continued his push towards England's all-time scoring record, with only one other player in UEFA qualifying able to match his haul:

Now less than a year out from Qatar, Southgate & Co. are back in the frame as +700 contenders to lift their first World Cup in more than half a century, just a shade behind Brazil (+650) and favourites France (at odds +600).

The strength in depth of England's squad—the vast majority of whom play in the revered Premier League—is what sees them routinely take their place among the World Cup contenders.

However, while the talent may not be in question, the nation frequently exhibits a lack of understanding when it comes to navigating the latter portions of major tournaments.

A 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 appeared to suggest Southgate had cured this ailment, even if the team had favourable fixtures against Ukraine and Denmark in the following stages.

But England's usual curse under penalty shootout conditions came back to haunt them as they fell to Italy in the final, having drawn 1-1 after 120 minutes of play at Wembley.

It was an all too familiar blow, and despite such encouraging signs around their qualification en route to Qatar, it's these factors relating to mental fortitude in which their players tend to fall.

Take their 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia, for example, where the team succumbed 2-1 in extra time after beating Colombia and Sweden in their previous knockout fixtures.

Despite the Croats having far fewer recognisable household names among their ranks, a greater emphasis on team identity and the mental obstacles at play flew in favour of the underdog.

There are other factors that promise to work against the Three Lions, too, not least of which will be the hot conditions expected in Qatar this winter.

While they may have little issue overcoming the smaller nations on their way to the finals, the same age-old issues promise to prevent England from ending their World Cup hunt this year.