In an exclusive report last Thursday, The Athletic's David Ornstein stated that sources close to the French superstar have confirmed that Kylian Mbappé has told his club Paris Saint-Germain that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season as a free agent when his contract expires in July of this year.

Ornstein claims that the terms of the World Cup winner's exit are yet to be fully agreed upon and that an official announcement is to be expected once the situation reaches its end in the next couple of months.

This decision falls in line with how the French side has started to shift away from their "Galacticos" era with Mbappé's salary costing a whopping £171million a year, money that the Qatari-owned club will be looking to invest in young and promising talent.

With this, Mbappé joins a long list of superstars that have been shown the doors at the club, with such names including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Marco Verrati and Sergio Ramos who have left the French capital in the last 12 months.

Previous reports from the same outlet claimed earlier this month that Mbappé was leaning toward a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid once his contract with PSG met its end, but important people in the player's Entourage were left unconvinced by the offer from the 14-time Champions League winner's offer, conditions that the player has known since the beginning of January when the 75 capped French international was free to discuss a new deal with whomever he may please.

The Parisian side had received an offer of a staggering €300m for the player in the summer from Saudi club Al-Hilal, an offer that was accepted by the club, but swiftly rejected by the player, who ultimately decided to stay at PSG.

Mbappé, in the summer of 2021, signed a new deal which saw him stay two more seasons in the French capital, a deal that included a 12-month extension that could only be activated by the player himself and not PSG.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has always been an admirer of the Frenchmen and has maintained direct contact with Mbappé, despite the player turning down the move in 2021, a move that everyone in Madrid's camp felt was going to go through.

Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 for a fee of €180million. In that time he has scored 243 goals in 290 appearances in all competitions, with this season bolstering 31 goals in 30 matches.