Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, was delighted after winning this season's Carabao Cup and alluded to the success being the finest accomplishment of his career.

The German oversaw a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in extra-time in Sunday's final at Wembley Stadium, ensuring his final season with Liverpool will not be trophy-less. This is Klopp's second triumph in the competition after beating Chelsea on penalties in the final two years ago.

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, proved to be the match-winner for Liverpool as he headed in from a Konstantinos Tsimikas corner in the last two minutes of extra-time. The goal came after van Dijk had a goal ruled out by VAR in regular time due to teammate, Waturu Endo, being offside and interfering with the play.

Despite one of Klopp's most experienced players making the difference, he went into Sunday's contest with several of his senior stars unavailable due to injury. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Dominik Szoboszlai were among the individuals to miss out at Wembley Stadium.

This meant Klopp had to rely on young players such as Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Jarell Quansah. On the opposing end, Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino, had a near-fit squad which boasted big-name signings including Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Klopp also lost one of his more experienced players, Ryan Gravenberch, in the first half due to injury. His side began to retreat back in the latter stages of the second half as Chelsea grew into the game and looked the more likely team to score.

Conor Gallagher in particular had three good chances to give Chelsea the lead and possibly secure the trophy for Pochettino's side, but he was unable to successfully convert any of them. Liverpool appeared to be extremely vulnerable going into extra-time with Chelsea seemingly set to continue dominating.

However, Klopp's young stars were able to rise to the occasion and were eager to compete whilst Chelsea did not follow up on its momentum from the final stages of regular time. Van Dijk's eventual winner sparked joyful celebrations and mass relief from the Liverpool players due to the struggles the team endured leading up to and during the game.

The nature of the victory led Klopp to say after the match: "In more than 20 years it is easily the most special trophy I have ever won. It is absolutely exceptional. Tonight is an overwhelming ­feeling. I was proud of everyone involved in everything here."

The 56-year-old added: "From time to time you need something to really celebrate. You saw the game, you saw the circumstances, we had problems before the game, they became bigger during the game."

Klopp was particularly proud of the role the youngsters played in the win, alluding to the uniqueness of it. He explained: "Seeing the faces after the game of the kids, Jayden Danns - can you create football stories which definitely nobody will ever forget? It's so difficult. If you find the same story with academy players coming on against a top side and still winning, I've never heard of it."

The post-match comments from the Liverpool boss come despite him previously delivering what are regarded as more significant trophies in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, during his nine-year tenure at Anfield.

Sunday's Carabao Cup success over Chelsea is the eighth piece of silverware Klopp has picked up since taking on the Liverpool managerial job in 2015 and the first competition he has won on more than one occasion.

Before the German departs from his position at the end of this current season, Liverpool have the chance to win three more trophies. The Reds are currently top of the Premier League, with a one-point lead over second-placed, Manchester City.

The club are also set to continue its FA Cup run on Wednesday against Southampton in the fifth round, whilst a UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie awaits with Sparta Prague next month.