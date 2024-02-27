Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly being investigated for making obscene gestures aimed towards jeering fans in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Ronaldo found himself in the middle of the controversy during Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League game. The fans of Al Shabab supposedly "harassed" Ronaldo for the majority of the match with the chants of "Messi", irking the former Manchester United forward.

The 39-year-old footballer scored from the spot for Al Nassr, marking his 28th goal of the season. After the match was over in Riyadh, videos on social media showed Ronaldo mocking the crowd and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his groin. While the incident was not televised, many fans in attendance captured it on video and shared it on social media.

With many young fans in the stands, authorities in the Middle East have been urged to take action against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, according to reports in the local media.

Saudi Arabian media outlet, Asharq Al-Awsat, examined the incident after checking with several sources in the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF). "The Disciplinary Committee began opening an investigation into the 'immoral gesture' made by Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo in front of Al-Shabab fans, which caused resentment among many spectators and attendees," the media outlet wrote in a report.

The football authorities in Saudi Arabia are expected to make a decision in the coming couple of days. The Saudi officials have been reportedly left disappointed and are angry at Ronaldo's alleged antics.

"The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see. Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are," Waleed Al Farraj, a renowned Saudi writer and television host, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo may be slapped with a ban if he is found guilty of an offence, which would rule him out of crucial matches in an ongoing season. It would be a massive setback for Al Nassr, who are trying to cut down the gap with Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal. If Ronaldo is not punished for the incident, he'll be back in action against Al-Hazm on Thursday.

Al Nassr currently have 52 points from 21 matches and are still seven points behind Al-Hilal. Ronaldo has netted 28 goals in 29 matches in all competitions for Al Nassr in the 2023-24 campaign.

Ronaldo, who has faced criticism over similar incidents in the past, appeared to grab his genitals as he walked to the dugout after Al-Nassr lost a game in April last year.

Earlier this month, after a rival team scarf was thrown at Ronaldo, the Portuguese forward picked it up and put it in his shorts and then threw it away as he walked towards the tunnel after the Riyadh Season Cup final.