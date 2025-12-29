Fans were given a rare and intimate glimpse into the famously private world of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova after the couple shared their first-ever photograph of all four of their children together.

The heartwarming image, posted on social media in late December 2025, shows the couple's newborn lying peacefully at the centre of the frame, surrounded by older siblings.

Twins Lucy and Nicholas, both eight, and daughter Mary, five, appear calm and affectionate as they gently touch or gaze at their youngest sibling.

Captioned simply 'My Sunshines', the photo immediately struck a chord with fans, who praised the tender moment and the rare peek into a family life the couple have spent years carefully shielding from the public eye.

For followers of Iglesias and Kournikova, the image marked an especially meaningful moment. Despite their global fame, the singer and the former tennis star have long been selective about what they share publicly, making the photograph all the more special.

First Time All Four Children Have Been Seen Together

The image marks the first time the couple have publicly shared a photo of all four children. They quietly welcomed their fourth child earlier in December 2025, continuing their tradition of keeping personal milestones largely out of the spotlight.

As with previous births, the couple did not reveal the baby's name or sex. An earlier Instagram post on 17 December showed the newborn wrapped in a hospital blanket, offering only a subtle confirmation of the arrival.

'The Best Christmas Present Ever'

An exclusive source told People.com that the couple have been 'floating on air' since welcoming their fourth child.

'Anna and Enrique are so excited about welcoming a fourth child to their family,' the insider said. 'Both of them love being parents. And having a fourth is the best Christmas present ever.'

The source added that the newborn has made the festive season 'even more special' for Iglesias, 50, and Kournikova, 44, describing family life as 'busy and chaotic as always, only a bit more so, but all with joy and love'.

A Relationship Built on Privacy

Iglesias and Kournikova first met in 2001 on the set of the singer's Escape music video and have been together for more than two decades. Despite their high-profile careers, they have rarely spoken publicly about their relationship or family.

Yahoo UK has previously noted that their reluctance to share personal details has only heightened public fascination, making moments like this latest photograph particularly striking.

The couple became parents for the first time in December 2017 with the birth of twins Lucy and Nicholas, followed by daughter Mary in January 2020.

Fans Praise Rare Family Moment

The festive post quickly attracted an outpouring of positive reactions online, with fans praising the couple for sharing such a genuine and affectionate family moment.

The image reinforced the impression of a close-knit household, with the older children appearing calm and protective around their new sibling. True to form, no additional personal details were shared.

Balancing Fame and Family

E! News has previously highlighted how Iglesias and Kournikova share only occasional glimpses of their children, carefully balancing public curiosity with firm family boundaries.

Now parents to four young children, the couple continue to prioritise privacy while managing demanding careers. The shared photograph stands as a reminder that even global stars can keep their most meaningful moments largely out of view — and that when they do choose to share, it is on their own terms.