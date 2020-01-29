Anna Kournikova is pregnant with her third child with Enrique Iglesias. It may take a while, even after the birth of the child, to learn more details about the pregnancy.

The former professional tennis player was seen with a visibly large baby bump in pictures exclusively obtained by HOLA! magazine. Kournikova and Iglesias were both photographed on their yacht. One photo shows the 38-year-old Russian TV personality bundled up in a blue jacket to keep herself warm and her baby bump slightly concealed.

It may be a while before fans of the long-time couple will hear about the baby's birth or see any other evidence of her pregnancy. Kournikova and Iglesias will likely keep details about their third child private as they did with their first two children.

The couple kept the first pregnancy a secret until the time of the twin babies' birth. There were no photos at all during the nine months that Kournikova was pregnant. It was only in 2017 that the media learned about the pregnancy when they welcomed the babies. She gave birth to twins on Dec. 16 in Miami.

Likewise, it was only until several months later that the proud mum gave fans throwback photos of her first pregnancy. She shared a photo of when she was 37 weeks pregnant on her Instagram.

According to a source, Kournikova and Iglesias went totally undercover to hide the first pregnancy. They only dined out and met up with close friends and family and they mostly kept to themselves. The model also hid from paparazzi so they would not see her baby bump.

However, this is definitely not the case for the third pregnancy, as photos have already leaked of Kournikova sporting a baby bump. The third is certainly not a surprise anymore.

The couple has long talked about having a family. Iglesias gushed about becoming a father during his concert in Budapest in March. He talked about how much he loves his children and he also thanked his fans for being there for him that night.