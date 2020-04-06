Enrique Iglesias's adorable dance with his daughter Mary has brought a wave of positivity on the internet amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Enrique Iglesias treated his fans with a sweet new video of his newborn daughter, which has gone viral on the internet since then. In the video, the two-month-old baby is seen sitting in her father's lap, looking innocently at the camera.

In the video that the 44-year-old singer uploaded on his social media accounts with a single heart eye emoji for the caption, he is seen swinging his daughter's arms in the air as they dance to the tune of Fun's hit song "We Are Young."

The "Hero" singer, dressed in a graphic T-shirt and Camouflage pants, doesn't show his face in the camera. Meanwhile, Mary, who is nicknamed Masha, looks adorable in a cute navy dress with red and green stripes and socks.

Enrique and Anna Kournikova, who have been together for nearly two decades are parents to three children- two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, and Mary who was born on January 30 this year. The long-term couple managed to keep the pregnancy a secret before announcing her birth through social media in February.

Sharing a picture of himself holding the newborn in the hospital on Instagram, the singer wrote "My Sunshine 01.30.2020."

The singer later spoke to People about welcoming his third child and how his twins are adapting to their new roles as older siblings. The father-of-three said: "They actually love it. There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?' "

Enrique, who is dating the Russian former tennis player since 2001, said that he would like his children to follow in the footsteps of their mother, rather than making a career in the music industry like him.

"I can honestly tell you, if I had to pick one, definitely sports,' he explained. 'Yeah, I would say yes, just because I love sports. I love golf, I love tennis, and I would not mind seeing one of my little girls play tennis," he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month.