Erika Kirk has been more visible in various events following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September. However, some felt that she has spent more time away from home than with her kids, so they wonder who's looking after her children.

Erika Kirk Called Out For Multiple Public Sightings

Most widows will probably stay home with their children after losing their spouse, but not Erika Kirk. Since Charlie Kirk's assassination, the mother of two has been relentless in attending various engagements, and it alarmed some social media users because she has two young children – a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

'Does she know she has kids?' one asked on TikTok after seeing a video of Erika at the Oval Office for the swearing-in of the US Ambassador to India, where she was not expected to be seen. Another added, 'She's EVERYWHERE, but with her kids.'

'So who is raising their children now that she is jet setting and Charlie is somewhere very warm?!' DeiseCudds asked.

Abby Wilson said that Erika has been 'more on TV and social media now, than Charlie ever was.' Another TikTok user observed the same, noting that Charlie Kirk was 'rarely seen' with President Donald Trump, but Erika has been with the POTUS and Vice President JD Vance 'nonstop.' The netizen wondered 'What is actually going on?'

Erika Kirk's Public Sightings After Charlie Kirk's Murder

Erika Kirk has been seen in multiple outings shortly after her husband, Charlie Kirk's murder. On 12 September, she made her first public remarks at the Turning Point USA headquarters, where she announced that she would carry his legacy forward.

On 18 September, Erika was elected the new CEO and Chair of the Board of TPUSA. On 21 September, Erika was seen at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for Charlie's memorial service.

On 29 October, she attended a TPUSA event at the University of Mississippi, where she introduced VP JD Vance. They hugged on stage, and it went viral because it lasted longer than expected, and many questioned how she held his head during their embrace. Several also called out Erika for wearing skin-tight leather pants at the event.

Erika stepped out on 6 November for the Fox Nation 2025 Patriot Awards. Country star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, presented the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the event.

Erika hugged both when she took the stage to receive the award. However, she raised eyebrows again with her lengthy hug with Jason. Many also found her rubbing his back inappropriate, and Brittany seemed to have the same sentiment.

On 10 November, Erika shocked fans when they saw her present at the Oval Office for the swearing-in of the US Ambassador to India ceremony. Apparently, she wasn't expected to be there.

Erika Kirk steps on stage, met with roaring support from the crowd at her husband's memorial.



The country is with you, Erika 🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/ArBCb0jgfa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2025

Why Was Erika At The Oval Office For The Ambassador Swearing-In Ceremony?

Several netizens took to X to ask why Erika Kirk was at the swearing-in ceremony. According to them, neither Erika nor her late husband, Charlie, holds public office.

Swearing in for US Ambassador- India and Erika Kirk is in attendance WHY? Repulsed. What office does she hold?Where is Usha ya know the VPs wife from Indian decent? Why is she speaking from the Oval? Enough @realDonaldTrump Does she live in the WH now? #erikakirk @JDVance pic.twitter.com/y783ATMqft — JustineQueso (@QuesoJustin) November 10, 2025

However, Trump may have invited Erika because Charlie was close to Sergio Gor, the new US Ambassador to India. According to Erika in her speech, it was 'humbling to witness' how Gor and Charlie worked together for years to support the president.

At the event, Trump called for Erika, and he kissed her on the cheek. However, the brief interaction sparked various reactions from social media, with one saying it was a 'nightmare breath check'