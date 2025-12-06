Vice President JD Vance faces renewed questions about his standing within conservative circles after a pointed moment that unfolded on camera. Erika Kirk, a prominent conservative Christian figure, was asked directly whether she would endorse Vance. What followed was not a flat-out declaration of support, and it quickly drew attention.

The timing could not have been worse, as Vance was just hit by another controversy tied to the leaked Signal chat earlier this year. Kirk's widow's reluctance to voice support has now underscored that unease.

The Viral Clip That Sparked Questions About Vance

Erika Kirk appeared on The New York Times DealBook Summit. During the interview, the host asked her if JD Vance is the political figure she will support in the 2028 presidential election.

'He is a dear friend, my husband and him were very good friends,' she responded and smiled before recounting how her late husband, Charlie Kirk, supported Vance. She added that they 'adored JD' and Charlie was 'very vocal about endorsing' the vice president. However, she seemed unable to commit to future support.

'I do have to preface this from the standpoint of... we tend as humans to look past... we have very short attention spans and very short memories,' Erika continued.

Instead of saying 'Yes' or 'No,' Erika chose to pay tribute to her late husband.

'I would ask that we enjoy the fact that, and maybe you don't, but I will enjoy the fact that my husband worked so hard, so hard, for this past election. And I think it would be good for us to appreciate that hard work and enjoy the fact that we do have a person in the office that we voted for,' she said.

SORKIN: “Is JD Vance the person you plan to ultimately support for 2028?”



KIRK: “We adore JD and my husband was very vocal about endorsing him but … I would ask that we enjoy the fact that my husband worked so hard for this past election.” pic.twitter.com/9Vi27Flu7g — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 4, 2025

Vance Leaked Again

Kirk's reticence could be related to Vance gaining renewed scrutiny over the compromised Signal group chat. In that conversation, he discussed the Yemen attack in March with administration officials. According to a new Inspector General report, Vance returned to the chat group a day after it was leaked and joked: 'This chat's kind of dead. Anything going on?'

Vance's casual approach raised eyebrows because it undermined the gravity of the breach. The group was using an unauthorised messaging app to discuss sensitive military matters.

The report highlights that other members of the group chat ignored his attempt to make light of the matter and attempted to obscure their digital footprints.

One social media user jokingly said the group 'got leaked again.'

Netizens React to Erika's Reply

A clip from the interview was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and attracted thousands of responses. Many took Erika's reply as an indication that she was distancing herself from Vance, given her hesitant tone.

Others went so far as to interpret it as a non-endorsement. 'So that's a no,' one user commented.

So that’s a no — Kevin Durbin 🇺🇸 (@kdurbin22) December 5, 2025

Meanwhile, others admitted confusion regarding Erika's circuitous answer. 'I don't even know what that means,' another X user wrote.

I don’t even know what that means. 🤷‍♀️ — AmericanGirl99 🐶 (@NoneOfY29794282) December 5, 2025

Why Erika's Endorsement Matters?

Erika Kirk is known for her work in faith-based advocacy. She and her late husband, Charlie Kirk, promote conservative values, family issues and Christian engagement in public life.

They are key figures in persuading evangelical voters to support particular candidates. Though her response was vague, Erika seemingly joins a growing list of moments in which faith leaders have hesitated to align themselves closely with Vance despite the administration's efforts to strengthen ties with conservative Christians.

