Finland is giving single people a rather unusual reason to put down their dating apps: the chance to travel to the country for free, enjoy a four-day culinary getaway and meet potential romantic matches over a blind group dinner date.

The campaign, called Finnish Dinner Date, is being organised by Visit Finland. It will select 16 singles from around the world for an all-expenses-paid experience in February 2027, combining food, travel and the possibility of finding romance. Applications are already open, but hopeful participants will need to do more than simply fill out a dating profile.

A Four-Day Trip With a Romantic Twist

The selected participants will be divided into two groups of eight, with one travelling to Helsinki and the other visiting Tampere, in Finland's Lakeland region. Each group will enjoy a four-day itinerary featuring food experiences, activities and opportunities to explore Finnish culture.

The trips will take place between 9 and 19 February 2027, although participants will not be able to choose their destination. Visit Finland says the location will be revealed only after successful applicants confirm their places.

The highlight will be a blind group dinner, where the eight international participants will be joined by two local Finnish singles. Rather than arranging individual dates, the organisers are bringing everyone together around one of Finland's official tasting menus.

The meals will showcase Finnish ingredients and regional food traditions, offering visitors an introduction to a cuisine that the tourism board believes deserves more international attention.

The initiative is not a traditional matchmaking service, and there is no guarantee that participants will find a romantic partner. However, organisers hope the experience could lead to new relationships, friendships or simply a memorable holiday.

How to Apply for the Finnish Dinner Date

Getting considered for the trip requires applicants to complete a short social media challenge.

Interested singles must record a video in English answering one question: 'What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?'

They must then upload the video to Instagram, TikTok or YouTube using the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate and tag Visit Finland's official account on the chosen platform. Instagram and TikTok profiles must be public so organisers can view the submissions. Applicants who prefer not to share their entry publicly can upload it to YouTube as an unlisted video instead.

After posting the video, applicants must complete the official application form on Visit Finland's website and include a link to their submission.

Applications close on 10 November 2026, at 11:59am Finnish time. The 16 selected participants will be announced on 1 December through Visit Finland's Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Finland Hopes Food Can Bring People Together

The campaign also draws inspiration from Finland's 'sinkkukori' trend, which translates to 'single basket'. Some Finnish supermarkets have introduced pink shopping baskets that allow single customers to subtly signal that they are open to meeting someone.

The new initiative takes that idea beyond the supermarket, using shared meals and travel as opportunities for people to connect.

For Visit Finland, however, romance is only part of the appeal. The campaign is also intended to introduce international visitors to Finnish cuisine, local ingredients and regional traditions.

Whether participants leave with a potential partner, new friends or simply a taste for Finnish food, the tourism board is offering an unconventional alternative to the usual dating-app experience.