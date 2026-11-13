BA CityFlyer will end flights from London Stansted on 11 April 2027, leaving Florence without a direct summer link from the airport in current schedules. British Airways has confirmed that the airline will stop operating from Stansted after the 2026/27 ski season.

The airline told The Sun's travel section that customers can continue booking and travelling on its Stansted services through 11 April 2027. It will stop operating weekend flights from the airport after the ski season and run no flights from Stansted after that date.

The withdrawal affects five destinations previously listed for BA CityFlyer weekend services: Bergerac, Nice, Florence, Olbia and Palma de Mallorca. Other airlines are scheduled to continue serving four of them, but Florence currently has no replacement direct service from Stansted.

BA CityFlyer, a wholly owned British Airways subsidiary that operates short-haul services from the UK, will continue to fly from London City Airport, its main base, to more than 20 destinations. The Stansted departure therefore concerns the airline's services from that airport, rather than its wider network.

Five Summer Destinations Lose BA CityFlyer Flights

Summer 2027 flight schedules indicate that the five destinations will no longer have BA CityFlyer weekend services from Stansted. Bergerac is in France, while Olbia is on the Italian island of Sardinia. Florence is also in Italy; Nice and Palma de Mallorca are in France and Spain respectively.

British Airways' statement did not name the individual routes. The details come from published schedules, which can change before the season begins. The airline's published summer 2027 network announcement confirms other BA CityFlyer developments but does not list the five Stansted routes being withdrawn.

The distinction matters because the route information is based on schedules rather than a separate airline announcement naming each destination. Airlines may amend timetables, and the current listings should not be treated as a guarantee of what will operate next summer.

Florence Has No Scheduled Replacement

Current summer 2027 schedules show no direct flights between Stansted and Florence once BA CityFlyer withdraws. That could change if another airline adds a service, but no replacement is currently listed.

The withdrawal will also affect winter travel. BA CityFlyer's winter programme from Stansted includes weekend services to Florence, Chambéry in the French Alps and Geneva. All three will end when the airline leaves the airport, so the change extends beyond the loss of a summer connection.

Passengers wanting to reach Florence would need to use another London airport or take a connecting flight, based on the schedules currently available. Travellers planning a trip next summer should check flight listings before booking, as route availability may change.

Four Destinations Retain Other Stansted Links

The withdrawal does not mean Stansted will lose direct flights to every affected destination. Published summer 2027 schedules show other carriers continuing to serve four of the five.

Ryanair is due to fly to Bergerac, in the Dordogne, five times a week and operate daily flights to Nice on the French Riviera. Ryanair and Jet2 are both scheduled to serve Olbia, on Sardinia's north-east coast. Stansted is also expected to retain direct summer connections to Palma de Mallorca through Ryanair, Jet2 and TUI.

Florence is therefore the only one of the five without a replacement direct service in current schedules. These are scheduled services, not guaranteed ones, and airlines can amend their timetables.

Stansted Return Followed Four-Year Gap

BA CityFlyer first launched flights from Stansted in May 2016 but suspended its operations there in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. It resumed flights in 2024 after a four-year absence.

The departure in April 2027 will end the airline's latest period of operations at the airport. Its services from London City Airport are set to continue, with more than 20 destinations listed from its main base.