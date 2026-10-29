A cruise ship offering permanent homes at sea has abruptly suspended its global voyage in Cambodia, forcing 203 passengers to disembark after soaring fuel costs left its operator struggling to stay afloat.

The Villa Vie Odyssey, which offered residents the chance to live aboard while travelling the world across seven continents, remains docked at the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville. Its Florida-based operator, Villa Vie Residences, said rising fuel costs, which it linked to the conflict involving Iran, had made continuing the voyage financially unsustainable.

A Floating Dream Turns Into a Nightmare

The Odyssey began its voyage in October 2024 from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Villa Vie Residences marketed the experience with an enticing invitation: 'Make the Odyssey your permanent home.'

The operator advertised residential options aboard the Odyssey, with some multi-cabin packages priced from approximately $230,000, offering travellers an alternative to conventional retirement living. However, the dream has unravelled.

According to Cambodian officials, the vessel was carrying 203 passengers, mostly Americans, and 156 crew members when operations were suspended. The ship, which can accommodate up to 650 passengers, remains docked in Sihanoukville with its future uncertain.

Fuel Costs Surge as Operator Blames Iran Conflict

Villa Vie Residences blamed the suspension on extraordinary increases in fuel expenses, particularly across Asia. The company said monthly fuel costs per cabin, historically averaging $1,800, had surged to an estimated $6,000 to $8,000 in some Asian markets.

The operator tried to cut fuel consumption by slowing the voyage and extending port stays, but the measures failed to offset rising costs. 'We have been unable to continue carrying the resulting operating losses,' the company said in a Tuesday statement.

'Passing the full increase on to residents is not a realistic solution,' it added. Villa Vie said it was pursuing restructuring while prioritising support for passengers, crew, and employees. It also said it was coordinating disembarkation and identifying temporary accommodation.

Passenger Accuses Operator of Leaving Residents Stranded

Cruise blogger Randy Cassingham challenged Villa Vie Residences' account of its passenger assistance, alleging that residents received little help finding accommodation after disembarking.

'The company has done absolutely nothing to help. We couldn't even walk out of the port, so there were shuttle buses that dropped us in the middle of town, Sihanoukville, Cambodia,' Cassingham said. 'They didn't even give us a list of hotels, let alone help us get there or pay for them,' he added.

Departure Date Remains Uncertain

The Odyssey arrived in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on Friday, 23 October 2026, and was originally scheduled to depart on Wednesday, 28 October. Preah Sihanouk Deputy Governor Long Dimanche said the vessel was now expected to refuel and leave on Saturday, 31 October, although Villa Vie Residences had not publicly confirmed the revised departure date.

Built in 1993, the ship previously sailed under several names, including Braemar, before being acquired by Villa Vie Residences. The original itinerary was expected to last three and a half years, with further travel plans extending into August 2030.

The Odyssey is not the first cruise ship to seek refuge in Sihanoukville. In February 2020, Cambodia allowed the MS Westerdam to dock after five ports turned it away over COVID-19 fears. The vessel, carrying 1,455 passengers, including more than 600 Americans, had spent nearly two weeks at sea. Then-Prime Minister Hun Sen allowed it to dock on humanitarian grounds, earning Cambodia international praise for welcoming passengers and facilitating their journey home.