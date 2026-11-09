The footage appears to show a group travelling by boat in Sri Lanka when one man pushes the guide overboard as he drinks from a bottle. Others appear to laugh and film the incident. The guide's identity, as well as the trip's exact location and date, remain unconfirmed.

The tourists have defended the incident as a prank. In a response shared by Israeli journalist and social activist Daniel Amram, they said the guide knew about the joke and had taken part in it. They also claimed he was not hurt and denied intending to humiliate him.

'It was a joke, the worker is fine, it wasn't meant to be mean,' they reportedly said. The group also referred to their upcoming military service: 'We're enlisting in a month. We're good kids; we don't deserve this hate.'

Those statements represent the tourists' account, not independent confirmation of what happened before or after the guide entered the water.

ISRAELI tourists FILM themselves PUSHING SRI LANKAN worker OFF BOAT and INTO WATER — LAUGHING

⁰Say 'IT WAS a JOKE' and they didn't 'MEAN TO BE MEAN'

⁰'We're ENLISTING in a MONTH. We're GOOD KIDS. We don't deserve this HATE' pic.twitter.com/j7gkKP6rzD — RT (@RT_com) November 8, 2026

Consent Is Central to the Dispute

The central unanswered question is whether the guide freely agreed to take part. A prank involving someone being pushed from a boat is materially different if the person has knowingly consented, but the footage and the tourists' explanation do not establish that consent.

No direct account from the guide has been made public. His account is needed to establish whether he understood the plan, could refuse, or suffered injury or distress.

That gap matters in a tourism setting, where a worker may feel pressure to accommodate paying visitors. Passengers' amusement cannot establish that the guide was comfortable with it. Claims that the episode was harmless should remain attributed to the group.

Boat Operators Have Separate Safety Duties

The incident raises questions about safety arrangements on tourist vessels, although there is not enough information to conclude that any rule was breached. The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority's tourist vessel operations guidelines require vessels used for tourist activities to meet relevant registration and certification requirements. They also call for safety measures and equipment for activities such as swimming, fishing, and diving.

Additional provisions for vessels in private use for sport or pleasure include passenger briefings on safety procedures, first aid, and emergency protocols. Which requirements apply depends on the vessel's classification and the activity offered.

The boat's registration status, operator, and compliance with applicable provisions have not been established. No official finding about the incident has been reported. The guidelines provide context, but do not prove that the operator failed in its duties.

Criticism Should Remain Focused on Conduct

The tourists' reference to military service does not resolve whether the guide consented or whether the conduct was safe. Their nationality or future service obligations do not determine those questions.

Criticism of the individuals involved should not become hostility towards Israelis as a group. Responsibility, if wrongdoing is established, belongs to the people involved and should be assessed on evidence rather than nationality.

The guide's own account remains the most important missing piece. Until it is available, neither the tourists' description of a harmless joke nor assumptions about the guide's experience should be treated as established fact.