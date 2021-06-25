France may be the favourites to win the ongoing European Championship but Didier Deschamps' team are struggling with injury troubles going into the knockout stages.

The 2018 World Cup winners already had Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Digne and Lucas Hernandez in the treatment room and have now suffered yet another double injury blow. Thomas Lemar and Marcus Thuram are the latest to join the wounded list, after both players left training early due to injury.

According to Get French Football News, Lemar was the worse of the two after the Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder went down following heavy contact with Mike Maignan. The Frenchman was unable to walk on his own and had to be helped off the pitch by the medical staff, which will be a real cause for concern for the manager.

Incroyable ! Après Thuram il y a quelques minutes, Thomas Lemar quitte la séance d’entraînement, suite à un choc avec Mike Maignan. Il semble souffrir de la cheville. pic.twitter.com/y6QOjyN7cQ — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) June 24, 2021

Thuram, on the other hand, suffered a muscular injury, which saw him end his training session prematurely. The Borussia Monchengladbach winger, who is yet to make an appearance for Les Bleus, will join the other four players in the treatment room.

The mounting injury issues will be alarming for Deschamps as they prepare for their Round of 16 clash against Switzerland on Monday. Dembele has already pulled out of the squad after it was confirmed that he needed surgery to correct the knee issue.

The France manager could potentially wave goodbye to two more wide attacking players if Lemar and Thuram's medical scans come back with grave results. Deschamps is also struggling at left-back, with both his options suffering knocks during their draw against Portugal.

Digne suffered an injury just seven minutes after replacing Hernandez and is likely to be out for the game against Switzerland. Deschamps will be hoping the latter will be fit for the Round of 16 clash. Otherwise, he will have to rethink his formation after midfielder Adrien Rabiot filled in at full-back against Portugal.