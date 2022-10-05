The 1,567th EuroMillions draw happened on Tuesday at 8:43 P.M. Nobody won the €36,121,026 jackpot, and this amount will be rolled over and added to the next drawing on Friday. This Friday's jackpot is £48 million.

The winning Euromillions numbers for the October 2, 2022 draw were: 3, 18, 28, 42, 43. The lucky star numbers were 03 and 12, and the UK millionaire maker code was XMNG12243.

The National Lottery website provided a breakdown of all winners. Six lucky players were able to match the five main numbers and 1 lucky star number, but none of them was from the UK.

Eight winners were able to match the 5 main numbers, one of which is a UK player and won €10,516.90

There was also one player who was able to bag the UK millionaire maker code and became a millionaire overnight. All Euromillions ticket holders are encouraged to check their tickets online through the National lottery website.

The EuroMillions lottery is played across nine European countries, with draws taking place on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Their minimum guaranteed jackpot is €17 million, which can roll over to €240 million.

The Euromillions Statistics website cites numbers 17,20,21,42, and 23 to be the most commonly drawn Euromillions numbers and 2 and 3 as the most commonly drawn lucky star numbers.

At present, Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite are the country's biggest winners of the Euromillions lottery. They went public with their £184,262,899 win on May 19, 2022.

EuroMillions tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

The UK National Lottery's first drawing was on November 19, 1994. Of all the money spent by players, half goes to the prize fund, 28% to good causes, 12% to the UK government, 5 % to retailers and 5 % to the Camelot Group.