The 371st Set For Life drawing happened on Monday. The winning numbers were: 17, 44, 1, 13, 37 and the Life Ball was 4. The drawing machine used was Excalibur 3, and the ball set was SFL4.

The national lottery website reported one lucky player to have won the grand prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years in the October 1 drawing.

There were a total of 181,577 winners in this drawing. Thirty-seven players won £250 each for matching four main numbers and the life ball, and there were 248 players who matched four main numbers, earning them £50 each.

The Set for Life draw takes place at 8 pm every Monday and Thursday. Players can cast their numbers daily until 11 pm or 7:30 pm on draw days. Play continues after all draws at 9 pm.

Each Set for Life ticket costs £1.50. All interested players should choose five main numbers from 1 to 47 and one "Life Ball" from 1 to 10.

Set for Life tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

Since 2004, the Big Lottery Fund has allocated over £9.4 Billion raised by the National Lottery to 130,000 "good causes" across the U.K. In 2018, their annual report showed that 1 in 8 people in the UK has benefited from their projects.

The UK National Lottery's first drawing was on Nov. 19, 1994. Of all the money spent by players, half goes to the prize fund, 28% to good causes, 12% to the UK government, 5 % to retailers and 5 % to the Camelot Group.