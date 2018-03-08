Everton defenders Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and Ramiro Funes Mori are in contention to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday (10 March), manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed.

Baines has not featured for the troubled Toffees since suffering a calf problem during the 4-1 loss away at Southampton but was named on the substitutes' bench as Allardyce's side slumped to a 2-1 defeat by Burnley last weekend, while club captain Jagielka has missed the last five weeks of action with an unspecified knock.

Funes Mori, who has told of his desire to be afforded a chance by Allardyce as he bids to prove fitness and form before the World Cup, has not featured at all so far this season after suffering a serious knee problem during international duty last March but impressed for the club's Under-23s on Monday [5 March]

The former River Plate star could be afforded a start against in-form Brighton after Ashley Williams was sent off for a wild elbow at Turf Moor last weekend, and Allardyce, who confirmed that on loan centre-back Eliaquim Mangala will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, was pleased with the health of his squad as he seeks two victories that would all but guarantee Premier League survival.

"Our injury list is not too bad at all," Allardyce said, per the Liverpool Echo. "We've got Funes back after two or three U23 games, Jagielka and Baines.

"Eliaquim Mangala is out until the end of the season, but we've got a number of replacements to choose on to replace Ashley Williams."

A win for Brighton at Goodison Park could see Everton drop to within four points of the relegation zone with a sizable portion of the campaign remaining. Allardyce came in under the proviso that he would make fears of the drop a distant memory, and he is aware that only a win will do this weekend.

"It's massively important [to win and not be dragged back into a relegation fight]," Allardyce said. "We're playing well at home but we need to be on top form on Saturday to get the win. We've put a lot of pressure on ourselves with the last two away results but we need to deliver to the fans who are very important to us. We have to give them something on Saturday so they can cheer us on to win."