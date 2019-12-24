New Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti recently warned Liverpool regarding his plan of beating the Reds for the second time in four months. Ancelotti was Napoli's manager when the Italian side defeated the Reds in the UEFA Champions League group stage last September.

Ancelotti's Everton will play their first Merseyside derby under their new manager during the third round of the FA Cup at Anfield on 5th January 2020. As per Ancelotti, his side is fired up to face the Premier League leaders.

The 60-year-old mentioned his side's intention of targeting FA Cup glory at Wembley in May. However, before shifting their focus to Wembley, Everton has another gigantic task at hand. They must become one of the few teams this season to beat Liverpool. So far, only two teams could defeat the Champions League title defenders.

Last week, Aston Villa defeated the Reds 5-0 in the Carabao Cup. Although the scorecard tells a different tale, the win for Villa was expected since the Reds' first team was busy participating in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, which they eventually won.

The other team that defeated Liverpool this season was Napoli. Interestingly, the Italian club had Ancelotti at the helm when they beat the Reds 2-0 in a Champions League encounter in September.

In his coaching career, Ancelotti has managed big clubs like Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea, AC Milan, Juventus, and Bayern Munich. He faced Jurgen Klopp six times and has three wins, two defeats, and a draw. He is optimistic that he can inspire his new club to produce a breathtaking performance against the Reds when these two sides meet next month.

Everton hasn't won at Anfield since 1999. The club hasn't won a single piece of silverware since 1995. With Ancelotti around, the Toffees are aiming to overcome their long trophy drought.

According to the Mirror, Ancelotti said, "For a top club victory is to win trophies, We can fight for the FA Cup. It is a big motivation for us. They are not used to losing but I know Everton supporters want to beat Liverpool. We don't have to wait – we have the game on January 5. When I was out in the city yesterday I met Liverpool fans and I think they are afraid. They are worried to see me because I beat them a lot of times."

The new Everton coach was also asked if he would sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In reply, the Italian dismissed the rumours.