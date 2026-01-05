Celina Powell has sparked online speculation after posting a video on 2 January 2026 that appeared to show her in bed with rapper Offset, Cardi B's ex-husband. The clip quickly spread across social platforms, fuelling gossip and speculation about whether the pair had spent New Year's Day together.

The post is the latest in a string of headline-making controversies linked to Powell, a figure who has built her brand on provocative claims, celebrity connections and viral drama. Here's a closer look at the influencer and her history of scandals.

Video Clip Featuring Offset

In the footage circulating online, Powell is seen lying in bed beside a man who appears to be fast asleep. She pans the camera to his face before flashing a middle finger.

Powell captioned the clip: 'Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol.' This was followed by 'Offset you sleepy boy', along with emojis.

The caption appeared to confirm that she was with Offset — real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, who shares three children with Cardi B.

On 3 January 2026, Powell reposted the same video on her X account, this time including a link to the 'full tape' on her OnlyFans. She added the hashtag '#offset' to the post and disabled the comments.

Who is Celina Powell, and Some of her Controversies

Powell, also known as Cat Stacks, is a Denver-born social media influencer and OnlyFans creator. Often labelled a controversial figure, she is frequently linked to online scandals, a provocative persona and headline-making claims. Alongside the controversy, she has also cultivated a highly visible, glamorous image.

She commands a sizeable following on Instagram (@celinapowell), with around 3.3 million followers, where she regularly shares provocative photos and snapshots of luxury cars, travel, and private jets. However, her online presence has also led to legal challenges, including lawsuits connected to her public statements and allegations.

Powell has long claimed ties to hip-hop stars including Waka Flocka Flame, Fetty Wap and Akon. She has shared photos and videos that sparked widespread debate and gossip.

Celina Powell is a real hunter, she did the same thing with Akon back in 2018 😭 pic.twitter.com/79ZxsnuUDh — Mr Commonsense (@fopminui) January 3, 2026

One of her most high-profile claims involved Snoop Dogg, whom she accused of cheating on his wife, Shante Monique Broadus. The rapper has strongly denied the allegations and later announced plans for a television show titled Clout Chasers, inspired by the surrounding drama.

Celina Powell and Offset's Past Controversy

This is not the first time Powell has linked herself to Offset. In 2017, she claimed to be pregnant with the rapper's child. The rumours resurfaced in 2018 when Cardi B announced her own pregnancy with her and Offset's first child. Both Offset and Cardi B quickly denied the claims, emphasising that they had never met Powell and had no form of communication with her.

Powell escalated matters by releasing a paternity test and ultrasound images online. She eventually admitted to fabricating the entire story. She confessed that the ultrasound images she had shared were of a friend's baby, which she had used to fuel the rumours. She also posted a YouTube video titled 'WHY I LIED ABOUT BEING PREGNANT WITH OFFSET'S BABY', though the clip has since disappeared.

Given Powell's history, social media users remains sceptical of her latest claims. While some fans are questioning the identity of the man in the clip, others are calling out Powell for her history of seeking attention, suggesting this may be just another move to gain the spotlight.

Offset has yet to release any statement confirming or denying the controversial influencer's claim.